The GOP Watches While Our World Is Destroyed
“The world won't be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.” Albert EinsteinAND Magazine is a…
  
Sam Faddis
Flashback - Do We Have A Chinese Spy In The White House?
This article was first published by AND Magazine on November 29, 2021. To date, no one at the FBI or DOJ seems interested in investigating the…
  
Sam Faddis
Did Hunter Help The Chinese Steal American Nuclear Technology?
This article was originally published in 2021 and pointed out Hunter Biden’s connections to Chinese efforts to steal American nuclear technology. None…
  
Sam Faddis
Denver Decides To Send Drones Instead Of Cops In Response To 911 Calls - Ideology Trumps Public Safety
Denver is broke. It has had to slash its police and fire budgets because it is prioritizing the provision of aid to illegals over services for…
  
Sam Faddis
We Are All Trump Now – The Second American Revolution
I am writing this from the Mani Peninsula in Greece. The Mani is a region in southern Greece known for its resistance to tyranny. It is here that the…
  
Sam Faddis
An Administration Hopelessly Adrift
The Biden administration has made a big deal out of the construction of a pier on the coast of Gaza which will supposedly allow the delivery of needed…
  
Sam Faddis
This Was Never About “Genocide”
A Declaration of War on the United States....
  
Sam Faddis
Are The Chinese Getting Ready To Strike?
Sam Faddis speaks at the American Freedom Alliance conference in Atlanta. The Chinese are acquiring the capacity to take down all of our critical…
  
Sam Faddis
The Administration Knows A Major Terror Attack Is Coming, And It Is Going To Let It Happen
A couple of weeks ago two men drove up to the main gate of Quantico Marine Base in a box truck. They asked to be admitted. They said they were working…
  
Sam Faddis
The Lie
What is the People's Forum? Why is it funded by the Chinese Communist Party? And why is it directing the actions taken by "student protesters" at…
  
Sam Faddis
The President Of The World’s Leading Sponsor Of Terrorism Just Died – And The US Government Apparently Wishes He Were Still Alive
Yesterday an Iranian government helicopter flew into the side of a mountain in northern Iran. The President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and several other…
  
Sam Faddis
Volt Typhoon - The CCP Prepares For War
Sam Faddis talks about Chinese preparations to take down our critical infrastructure and put the United States back in the 16th century - by 2027…
  
Sam Faddis
