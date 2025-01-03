We have known for years now that the terrorist threat level was rising and that attacks on our soil were inevitable. Yet, no one seems awake to the threat and even now no one really seems to be taking it seriously.
The Bourbon Street Attack - Hard To Know Whether To Laugh Or To Cry
Jan 03, 2025
AND Magazine's Ground Truth Podcast
Expert Analysis & Commentary on Politics, National Security, Foreign Policy and more.
Senior Editor, Sam Faddis
