In 1071, Romanus IV Diogenes was the Emperor of the Christian Byzantine Empire. Despite the fall of Rome centuries before, the eastern portion of the Roman Empire, what we call Byzantium, lived on as a powerful and incredibly wealthy power in the eastern Mediterranean. In August 1071, the Byzantine army met an invading force of Seljuk Turks bent on conquest in the name of Allah and domination of the Middle East.

Diogenes was defeated. He knelt before the Turkish Sultan and kissed the ground. He paid a ransom for his release and agreed to formally become a Turkish vassal. Henceforth the Byzantines would pay an annual tribute of 360,000 gold coins to the Turks.

It was perhaps the greatest humiliation of the West by Islam in history.

Until now.

Joe Biden began his Presidency by ordering a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. In a matter of weeks, twenty years’ worth of effort was squandered. Our forces fled. Our allies were routed. The Taliban went house to house using our own security files and technology to identify those who had cooperated with us and haul them away to be tortured to death.

Biden and his minions assured us the Taliban were now our allies in fighting terrorism. To date, his administration has paid these jihadists $2 billion even as they harbor Al Qaida, ISIS, and other groups and provide them the platform they need to prepare fresh attacks on the United States and its allies.

In Afghanistan, women are forbidden to leave the house without a male escort. They cannot speak in public. They cannot stand in the windows of their own homes if they can be seen from outside. They are denied education and are sold as child brides to old men who keep them in sexual slavery.

Syria is now under the control of radical jihadists who are busy creating their own Islamic emirate in the heart of the Middle East. They are moving rapidly to crush all opposition to their rule and have made clear their commitment to the spread of radical Islam. Joe’s administration calls them “pragmatists” and has removed the $10 million bounty on the head of the new leader of Syria, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani. U.S. sanctions on Syria have been eased to allow an increased flow of cash into the coffers of Syria’s new jihadist rulers.

And now the Biden administration is doing its level best to empty the cells at Guantanamo Bay and put known terrorists captured on the battlefield back in play. Eleven dangerous terrorists are being sent to Oman where we are told they will “start new lives”. Only fourteen detainees remain in custody at Guantanamo Bay at this point.

The fiction underlying these releases is the same one used for many years going back to the Obama administration. We are told that these terrorists will be monitored, rehabilitated, and will go on to live normal productive lives. That is a lie and is a lie that was exposed long ago.

The men being released from “Gitmo” are not innocents who were somehow rounded up by accident. They are murderers dedicated to the proposition that Islam should dominate the planet. They offer their opponents the same choice the Turks gave the Byzantine emperor. Subjugation or death. They routinely return to jihad and that has been documented over and over ever since Barack started down this path of putting them back in play.

The men Joe is sending to Oman will be no different. We will see them again soon on the battlefield. Given the open border policies of the Biden administration and the extent of our penetration by terrorist networks that battlefield may be right here at home.

Joe does not just pay tribute to Sunni jihadists. He also hands untold billions to the mad mullahs in Tehran. He has given them at least $16 billion directly. No one really knows how much money they have made by selling oil in violation of U.S. sanctions. As of 2023, they had made at least $144 billion. That is only possible because of the affirmative decision by this administration not to stand in their way.

All of this is happening against the backdrop of recent events in New Orleans and the release of a new Terror Threat Snapshot by Congress:

“From the Biden-Harris administration’s chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal and the spillover effects of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against our ally Israel to the vulnerabilities caused by our wide-open borders, the United States is facing a dynamic and worsening terror threat landscape. Foreign jihadist networks like ISIS and Hizballah, as well as homegrown violent extremists ideologically motivated by these terrorist groups, present security threats to the homeland. The Department of Homeland Security’s mission is to protect the American people from every threat at our doorstep. The system is blinking red yet again, as even the head of the FBI has noted. Despite heightened threats from terrorists, the Biden-Harris administration continues to demonstrate weak leadership on the world stage and fails to admit its policy failures that brought us here. We must change course and take the necessary actions to protect the homeland.”

We are speeding rapidly toward the day when once again Americans are killed on our soil by Islamic terrorist organizations. We are doing nothing to stop it. On the contrary, rather than fighting back, we have already surrendered. It has been a thousand years since Manzikert. Once again a Western leader has bent his knee and agreed to pay tribute to those who wish to subjugate the world.