The Great Chicago Fire of 1871 burned 3.3 square miles of that city. That’s a little over 2000 acres. The fires eating Los Angeles have already burned in excess of 35,000 acres and overnight the most dangerous of them, the Palisades Fire, intensified in strength and began to head east toward the previously untouched area of Encino.

Fire tornadoes hundreds of feet high are now being reported as the monster consumes everything in its path. New evacuation orders have been issued. All schools in Los Angeles County remain closed. The Palisades Fire is at best 11% contained.

The most recent update from the Los Angeles County Fire Department on this one fire gives you some idea of the unimaginable magnitude of what is happening:

Everyone who lives in the area bounded by the Pacific Coast Highway in the south, the Encino Reservoir in the north, the 405 Freeway in the east and Mandeville Canyon has been ordered to get out. All of the residents of two adjoining areas have been ordered to pack up and be ready to go on a moment’s notice.

Nine evacuation shelters have been opened for people affected by this one fire. Thirteen animal evacuation shelters have been opened. Roads have been closed throughout the area. Six off-ramps off the critical 405 Freeway have been shut down.

“STATUS UPDATE: Fire continues to burn actively with greatest rates of spread experienced on exposed ridgetops and drainages. Sunny skies prevailed across the incident today. Tonight, weak northerly winds are expected with low humidity. With this, critical fire weather conditions are possible Saturday night with a FIRE WEATHER WATCH expected to begin at 6PM.”

“The Los Angeles County and CAL FIRE Damage Assessment Teams (DINS) will continue to assess and validate structures impacted by the Palisades Fire. It is expected that more than 5,000 structures have been destroyed.”

There are 3712 personnel, 24 helicopters, 463 fire engines, 60 bulldozers, and 64 Wildland hand crews fighting this one fire. The fire agencies on the scene include:

LA County Fire

Angeles National Fire

Orange County Fire Authority

San Benito Fire

San Bernardino County Fire

San Luis Obispo Fire

San Marcos Fire

Monterey Fire

Santa Barbara Fire

San Joaquin Fire

CalOes Region 4

Santa Clara County Fire

Fresno County Fire

Kern County Fire

King County Fire

San Diego County Fire

Placer County Fire

Grass County Fire

As of 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, January 11th, reports were that efforts to stop the Palisades Fire from continuing east, topping the ridge, and heading for Encino had failed. Encino has a population of more than 50,000.

The online Watch Duty app which tracks fires nationwide is reporting, that the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) is asking “Bruins on campus to remain vigilant and ready to evacuate, should the [evacuation] order be extended to our campus.”



The full email sent by two university vice-chancellors, reads: “An evacuation warning has been issued to a zone adjacent to UCLA due to the Palisades fire. This is NOT an evacuation order. We have sent a BruinALERT message and posted additional information on Bruins Safe Online.”

UCLA has canceled undergraduate classes and moved graduate classes to remote status.

As people begin to flee Encino, reports circulate online of large numbers of vehicles carrying individuals from outside the area surging in. Looting of evacuated homes has been reported in other parts of the city, and the supposition is that the same is about to begin in Encino. Some residents have refused to leave and are staying to defend their homes.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley has gone on the record blaming much of the disaster on the impact of budget cuts forced on her department by the city.

"Since day one, we've identified huge gaps in regard to our service delivery and our ability of our firefighters' boots on the ground to do their jobs since day one," she said. "This is my third budget as we're going into 2025-2026, and what I can tell you is we are still understaffed, we're still under-resourced and we're still underfunded."

When asked by Fox News' affiliate, KTTV, if the City of Los Angeles, and its Mayor Karen Bass failed the city, Crowley replied: "Yes."

In an interview with CNN, Crowley revealed that she was recently asked by the city to conduct a "budget reduction exercise," which would have resulted in the closure of 15 fire stations and the removal of 300 firefighters. "I was also directed to develop a plan as part of a budget reduction exercise and that could equate to 48.8 million dollars and I warned, I rang the bell, that these additional cuts could be very, very devastating for our ability to provide public safety," she said.

This was happening one week ago as the fires were about to break out.

We have never seen anything like this on our shores. The complete breakdown of municipal and state government in California brought on by the mad policies of the radical left has taken us into uncharted territory. The monster fires that are consuming Los Angeles are not controlled. They are not about to be controlled. They are intensifying, and the monsters are coming for Encino next.