Since Joe Biden sat down in the White House, people paying attention to world events have wondered how long it would be before this administration's disastrous policies led to a resurgence of terror right here at home. We need wonder no longer. The events of yesterday in New Orleans have answered the question. Someday is today.

On January 1, 2025, an individual identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar drove a Ford Lightning pickup truck into a crowd in the French Quarter. He then exited the vehicle and engaged police officers with a firearm. Shamsud was killed. Two police officers were wounded. The attack caused at least 10 fatalities and over 30 injuries.

Shamsud was wearing full military gear and reportedly had an ISIS flag in his truck. Shamsud had in his possession a Glock handgun and a .308 rifle, both reported as stolen from New Jersey. At least one improvised explosive device was found in the truck.

The truck used in the New Orleans New Year's Eve terror attack was traced back to crossing the U.S. border at Eagle Pass, Texas, on November 16, 2024. It was rented via an online service that allows the renting of privately owned vehicles. There is some speculation that the Lightning was chosen because it weighs over 6000 pounds and would be particularly dangerous when used in this kind of attack. The attack follows the pattern of the recent Christmas market attack in Germany.

Shamsud was apparently a U.S. Army veteran. He served as an IT specialist and then settled in Houston after he separated from the service. The New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno and the FBI have both stated that Shamsud did not act alone and that police are hunting for 4 to 5 additional suspects. Shamsud may have rented a short-term apartment nearby and additional explosive devices were found at that location. The FBI is working to neutralize those devices.

The Sugar Bowl, which was scheduled for this evening in New Orleans has been postponed. Officials have stated that security throughout the city has been enhanced. Officials clearly are not convinced that further attacks may not occur.

“All parties and all agree that it’s in the best interests of everybody and of public safety that we postpone the game for 24 hours,” Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said on Wednesday during a press conference. “Work is fast about to set up a safe and efficient and fun environment for tomorrow night. There will be more details on that in the coming hours, but for now that’s the plan.”

Senator John Kennedy said during the press conference the decision to postpone the game was “very wise.”

“There’s just too much stuff we don’t know, and it’s just not worth it,” he said.

The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place in New Orleans in February.

Many months ago it was determined that a smuggling network affiliated with ISIS was operating on our soil and had brought in at least four hundred individuals. It was also widely reported that we did not know where all those individuals were or what they intended. No changes were made to our border procedures. We continued to allow individuals to enter the country with impunity and to formulate whatever plans they wanted.

The number of individuals on the terrorist watch list has skyrocketed across the board under Biden’s misrule. There have been constant reports of terrorist groups using platforms on Mexican soil to support their activities here in the United States. Further abroad Afghanistan and now Syria have become bases from which operations can be launched. We have done nothing to strengthen our border defenses or to take apart the terrorist networks growing on our soil.

Last night the New Orleans police put barriers and police vehicles at cross streets on Bourbon Street to prevent anyone from driving a vehicle into the crowd. They did not, however, block the sidewalks and Shamsud simply drove his truck up onto the sidewalk and went around the police car “blocking” his way. Mass murder was apparently something the police could anticipate but a terrorist who would dare break traffic laws was unimaginable.

This is what happens when you are asleep. This is what happens when you are going through the motions but not really focused on the threat and the danger it poses. This is what happens when borders are opened, terrorist groups are left unmolested and the government and the news media conspire to push the lie that no danger exists.

We are weeks from Donald Trump taking office. His inauguration cannot come too soon. We all should realize, however, that it will take some considerable time and effort to really fix the problems with our national security and that our enemies do not intend to simply sit and watch while we shore up our defenses.

We are already at war. First blood has been drawn. This attack will not be the last.