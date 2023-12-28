Key elections will occur in Taiwan in roughly two weeks. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is favored to win. The DPP supports formal independence for Taiwan from China. Beijing is making crystal clear how it feels about the prospects of a DPP victory.

"If the DPP authorities are determined to persevere, continue to stubbornly adhere to their Taiwan independence position, and refuse to repent, we support the relevant departments taking further measures in accordance with the regulations."

Spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office Chen Binhua.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday made perhaps his strongest statement to date on the issue of Taiwan. Xi said, "Realizing China's complete reunification is an inevitable trend." He claimed annexing Taiwan was in the greater national interest and was "what the people desire." Xi then promised to use any means necessary to force the “reunification” of Taiwan with the mainland.

We have talked about a move against Taiwan by Beijing for many years. Is it possible that such a move is only weeks away? A Chinese move against Taiwan in any form will be an international crisis of the first order. It will be a direct challenge to American power in the Pacific. The economic implications would be devastating for the entire world.

It might be a good idea then to take stock of where we stand as a nation in regard to our ability to respond to such a move.

The man in the White House is easily the most incompetent President in American history. He is personally thoroughly compromised by the Communist Chinese, and his administration is riddled with individuals who climbed in bed with the Communists many years ago. If you want to see a display of how this administration responds to aggression review our ongoing feckless efforts to respond to the closure of the Red Sea by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and the endless attacks on our forces in the Middle East by other Iranian surrogates.

It does not matter much how many carrier battle groups you have when the guy in charge is playing for the other team.

The American military is smaller than it has been in 80 years. That situation gets worse by the day. According to the Department of Defense, the Army, Navy, and Air Force missed their recruiting goals in 2023 by a combined 41,000 personnel.

Our munitions stockpiles are dangerously depleted. We have opened warehouses across the United States, Israel, and South Korea and shipped critical weapons systems and munitions to Ukraine. Our defense industrial base is horribly eroded. It will take years to rebuild our inventory. Estimates are that in a war with China American forces will run out of ammo in three weeks.

The Defense Department on Wednesday in fact announced the fifty-fourth transfer of U.S. weapons to Ukraine since August 2021 under presidential drawdown authority.

“These capabilities will support Ukraine’s most pressing needs to enable its forces to defend their sovereignty and independence,” Pentagon officials said in a statement. “U.S. leadership is essential to sustaining the coalition efforts of some 50 allies and partners currently supporting Ukraine.”

Per the Washington Times, the military hardware to be provided to Ukraine includes additional munitions for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, known as NASAMS, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, and more than 15 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

Meanwhile, at our southern border, every day the flood of military-age Chinese males into our country continues unabated. They arrive in good health and in good order seemingly moving in groups like military units in stark contrast to the ragged condition of most of the illegals coming across Central America. Groups of them also arrive by boat from the Bahamas having somehow acquired the money and the knowledge required to make it from China halfway around the world, buy a boat, and then successfully navigate it to our shores.

No one seems concerned. No one dedicates any time to attempting to determine who they are, what they intend, or where they go after they fan out into the United States.

As the danger of a Chinese move against Taiwan looms every indication is that our critical human intelligence on the threat remains woefully insufficient. An overly bureaucratic CIA run by people more interested in interfering in American domestic politics than doing its job has virtually no insight into Chinese intentions according to a recent Wall Street Journal article.

The situation in regard to our intelligence collection in China does not appear to be improving. We were completely blindsided by the emergence of an engineered virus from the Wuhan lab four years ago. The Intelligence Community even now appears unable to provide a clear explanation of how the pandemic began or if another such event may be impending.

Only months ago we tripped over a secret Chinese bio lab working with dangerous organisms on U.S. soil and in close proximity to the base from which all our F-18 strike fighter squadrons in the Pacific deploy. A Congressional committee looking into that discovery found among other things:

The illegal biolab was run by a PRC citizen who is a wanted fugitive from Canada with a $330 million Canadian dollar judgment against him for stealing American intellectual property.

This PRC citizen was a top official at a PRC-state-controlled company and had links to military-civil fusion entities.

The illegal biolab received millions of dollars in unexplained payments from PRC banks while running the illegal biolab.

The illegal biolab contained thousands of samples of labeled, unlabeled, and encoded potential pathogens, including HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, and COVID-19.

The illegal biolab also contained a freezer labeled “Ebola,” which contained unlabeled, sealed silver bags consistent with how the lab stored high-risk biological materials. Ebola is a Select Agent with a lethality rate between 25-90%.

The biolab contained nearly a thousand transgenic mice, genetically engineered to mimic the human immune system. Lab workers said that the mice were designed “to catch and carry the COVID-19 virus.”

The release of a dangerous pathogen from this lab could potentially have infected personnel at the fighter base in question and effectively taken offline our entire carrier-based strike capability in one fell swoop. CDC refused to test the samples found.

We are deaf, dumb, and blind and every indicator on the board is as the commentators are fond of saying “blinking red”.

During the recent visit of Xi Jinping to San Francisco the Communist dictator reportedly told Biden that China would reunify with Taiwan. Did he mean now? We may be about to find out.