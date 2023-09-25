Former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official Charles McGonigal has entered a guilty plea, admitting to taking money from a foreign operative. McGonigal is the former head of FBI counterintelligence in New York. New York is the FBI’s biggest field office. As head of counterintelligence in New York McGonigal was one of the nation’s top spy hunters.

McGonigal took almost a quarter of a million dollars from a former Albanian intelligence officer. Albania has historically been a close partner of Communist China. The Albanian who paid McGonigal was a guy named Agron Neza. Neza worked for CEFC China Energy and subsequently brought into the relationship another Albanian named Dorian Ducka who also worked for CEFC China Energy. At one point in May of 2017, in fact, Ducka was photographed standing with CEFC China Energy chairman Ye Jianming.

CEFC China Energy was a Chinese intelligence front company. It existed not to conduct legitimate commercial business but to buy influence. It was part of China’s elite capture operations worldwide. CEFC China Energy was also in direct contact with Hunter Biden.

Ye Jianming famously gave Hunter a 3.16-carat diamond estimated to be worth $80,000 in February 2017. Ye also put Hunter on a $1 million “legal retainer” in mid-2017. Hunter and Jim Biden ultimately received at least $6 million from CEFC. Hunter famously leased office space in Georgetown to share with CEFC officials. He also rented an office for Joe Biden at the same location and got Joe his own set of keys.

Hunter set up shop just up the river from the nation’s capital with Chinese spies.

One of Hunter’s key CEFC contacts was Patrick Ho. Hunter famously referred to Ho as the “f-ing spy chief of China”. The FBI investigated Ho for buying African officials while on U.S. soil. In November of 2017 when Ho returned from a trip to China, he was arrested by the FBI and charged. He was subsequently convicted and sent to prison in the United States.

The FBI agents who arrested Ho worked for McGonigal. As head of counterintelligence in New York McGonigal ran the investigation that led the FBI to Ho. In the course of that investigation, McGonigal’s people also uncovered Ho’s contacts with Hunter Biden and the almost textbook influence-buying scheme the Chinese were running targeting the Bidens. The FBI coverage included monitoring of the wire transfers from CEFC to the Bidens. The FBI knew that a Chinese intelligence front company was paying the then Vice-President’s son and brother.

The payments from CEFC to the Bidens, earmarked as “consulting fees," raised so many red flags at Wells Fargo and other banks that they notified the Treasury Department they had concerns about possible money laundering and other financial crimes. Treasury, in turn, generated 150 Suspicious Activity Reports related to the financial transactions.

In a May 2017 meeting at a Beverly Hills hotel, Joe Biden discussed the CEFC venture with Hunter's business associate Tony Bobulinski. An email that same month described the “big guy” getting a 10% cut of the CEFC money. Bobulinski has confirmed Joe Biden was the “big guy.” An October 2017 email, moreover, identifies the former vice president as a participant in a call about CEFC’s plans to purchase U.S. natural gas.

Ho’s first call from jail was to James Biden. The call was made less than 10 minutes after agents read Ho his Miranda rights.

And, yet, even as the FBI and DOJ took Ho to trial they moved aggressively to cover up any evidence of CEFC’s contacts with Hunter and the Biden crime family. In fact, Hunter’s name was actually redacted from court exhibits introduced during the prosecution of Ho. This while the DOJ attorneys were saying directly to the court that Ho was “the person who flies around the world paying bribes to advance the interest of the oil company [CEFC China Energy],” according to hearing transcripts.

The FBI raided and searched Ho’s office. They never went anywhere near Hunter Biden’s office, which at the time was about ten minutes away. The FBI took Ho’s computers, phones, and records. They found mountains of evidence regarding CEFC’s contacts with the Bidens. They exploited none of the evidence implicating the Bidens in possible espionage on behalf of a foreign power.

All of this occurred while McGonigal was in charge of the investigation and, we now know, taking money from CEFC, the target of the investigation. As the FBI was building its case against Ho and uncovering mountains of evidence implicating the Bidens, McGonigal was meeting secretly with CEFC operatives and on the Chinese payroll.

It does not take a genius or a veteran spy hunter to understand the implications of all this. The outlines of a possible explanation for the FBI’s indifference to any evidence concerning the Bidens emerge.

The FBI got onto Ho and uncovered his activities. From the Chinese perspective, Ho was cooked and could not be saved, but bigger fish had to be protected. The connection to Joe Biden had to be preserved. He was already Vice-President. He might well make it to the Oval Office. This was the brass ring.

So, the FBI was allowed to take down Ho and claim a win. That left McGonigal with the ability to claim he was doing his job and deflect criticism. Meanwhile, McGonigal, in the pay of CEFC, made sure every connection to Hunter, Jim, and Joe Biden was buried and that part of the investigation died.

All this is classic tradecraft. Operations are compartmented and sealed off. Sacrifices are made even as key advantages are preserved.

We know McGonigal took money from the Chinese. Do we understand everything he did for that cash?

