Patrick Ho was a senior official with a Chinese intelligence front company called CEFC China Energy. CEFC was part of China’s “elite capture” operations worldwide. It facilitated the compromise and recruitment of influential individuals in target countries. The intent was to gain control over those individuals and get them to support the interests of Communist China, not their own nations.

Ho was investigated by the FBI. He was determined to be bribing officials at the United Nations in New York. He was tried and convicted and sent to prison. During the course of the same investigation, the FBI determined that the Bidens were in contact with Ho and that Ho was, in the FBI’s opinion, targeting the Bidens for recruitment as part of China’s “elite capture” operations.

The FBI did not investigate and follow up on this information. Instead, the Department of Justice acted to redact any references to the Bidens from court documents during the prosecution of Ho. Patrick Ho was put behind bars. His connection to the Bidens was buried.

This despite the fact that as the FBI was closing in Ho emailed Hunter Biden and asked him to use his contacts in the FBI to protect Ho from arrest and prosecution. Hunter responded to that email by saying he was “working on it.” To be clear, a Chinese intelligence asset in the United States bribing officials and paying the Bidens asked the now President’s son to derail a criminal investigation and Hunter responded by saying he would attempt to do so.

Hunter and James Biden, Joe’s brother, received almost $6 million from CEFC. At least $1 million of that came directly from Ho. Court records and other documents show that Hunter Biden met with Ho’s boss, Ye Jianming, in February 2017 in Miami. At that meeting, Ye raised the possibility of paying Hunter up to $30 million for “introductions alone”. At that same meeting, Ye also gave Hunter a 3.16-carat diamond worth an estimated $80,000.

DOJ continues to refuse to provide information on the Ho case to Congressional investigators. Records of the FBI surveillance of Ho in 2016 and 2017 have been suppressed. The affidavits to “electronically monitor” Ho and his contacts remain classified and under seal, along with the FISA material collected from the wiretaps – including “foreign intelligence,” according to court documents.

“DOJ likely possesses additional evidence related to CEFC and Hunter Biden given the seizure of Patrick Ho’s iPad and email accounts in November 2017,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said earlier this year. In other words, the FBI and DOJ did not just run cover for the Bidens years ago. They continue to do so today.

Throughout the legal proceedings against Ho, prosecutors made clear they considered he was a dangerous Chinese agent, but they never said anything about his payments to Hunter and James Biden. They knew it was Ho’s job to recruit influential people in the United States and bend them to Beijing’s will. They knew he was funneling huge sums of money to the son of the Vice-President. They buried it all?

Former assistant FBI director Chris Swecker to his credit has spoken publicly about these actions on many occasions. He has pointed out that the CEFC-Biden deal had all the hallmarks of a Chinese intelligence operation. Swecker has also noted that Hunter was well aware of Ye’s and Ho’s links to Chinese intelligence.

In an audio recording found on his laptop, Hunter described Ho as “the fucking spy chief of China.” Hunter’s ex-business associate Tony Bobulinski describes these Chinese partners as “intelligence” assets. He has stated plainly that he understood Ho and his associates were not looking to make money. They were involved in "a political or influence investment.” Bobulinski told the FBI directly that Joe Biden himself was cut in on the CEFC deal.

Swecker has also noted that the FBI and DOJ obviously knew the Chinese were targeting the Bidens as part of an influence operation and intelligence-gathering operation. The FBI got surveillance warrants from a FISA court. Those kinds of warrants are only issued for targets suspected of being agents of a foreign power or a terrorist group. By definition, therefore, the FBI knew it was hunting for spies.

“Hunter’s and Jim’s dealing with CEFC had aroused counterintelligence concerns inside the FBI, “ says Ben Schreckinger, author of “The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power.” “The FBI had Hunter under surveillance."

So, over six years ago the FBI knew that the Bidens were in contact with Chinese intelligence operatives, taking millions of dollars from the CCP, and then actively worked to bury all of that. Faced with the possibility that the Vice-President was compromised they acted to protect him from investigation. Even when he ran for President, was elected, and sat down in the Oval Office the FBI and the DOJ worked to conceal this unprecedented national security threat from the American people.

The FBI knew that the Bidens were compromised. DOJ buried the evidence.

