Sam Faddis Retired CIA Ops Officer - The Spy In The White House
“So, here’s a guy who’s maybe about to sit down in the Oval Office, ultimately was, [and] everything says this guy may very well be owned by our number one enemy on the planet. And our top counterintelligence agency steps [00:04:00] in – I’m trying to resist the urge to laugh, not because it’s funny, but because it’s just so mind boggling. The guys who are the number one domestic counterintelligence agency for the US government don’t jump all over that and say, “Good Lord, this could be the biggest CI scandal in American history.” They say, “Oh, we can’t let anybody know about this.” Nobody, nobody should have any inkling that Joe may be a Chinese spy.”
The CCP Agent In The White House
