An Experienced Spy’s Assessment: Joe Biden is a “Controlled Asset” of the CCP » Committee on the Present Danger: China

On the eve of the 2020 presidential election, 51 individuals formerly associated with the U.S. intelligence community falsely claimed that Hunter Biden’s laptop was a Russian disinformation operation. We now know that America’s frontline counterintelligence agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigatio…