You might think that the Biden administration had already hit rock bottom. Pardoning Hunter seemed like it set the bar in terms of sleaze. Surely, even Beijing Biden could not go any lower.

But, of course, he has.

Yanjun Xu is a Chinese intelligence officer. He was sent to the United States to target American companies and steal defense secrets. His job was to acquire intelligence that would allow the Chinese to win a war against us and kill our servicemen and women. He set up a network of sources in the United States in pursuit of this objective. Xu was caught, prosecuted, and imprisoned.

“As proven at trial, the defendant, a Chinese government intelligence officer, used a range of techniques to attempt to steal technology and proprietary information from companies based in both the U.S. and abroad,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland at the time of the conviction. “Today’s sentence demonstrates the seriousness of those crimes and the Justice Department’s determination to investigate and prosecute efforts by the Chinese government, or any foreign power, to threaten our economic and national security.”

Joe Biden just pardoned Xu and ordered him released from custody.

Ji Chaoqun worked for Chinese intelligence under the direction of Xu. Ji was living and studying in Chicago. Xu directed Ji to collect information on potential targets for recruitment and provide that information to Chinese intelligence.

In May 2016, Ji joined the U.S. Army through a program that allowed legal aliens with vital skills like Chinese fluency to enter on active duty. Ji told Xu and Chinese intelligence that he had successfully infiltrated the U.S. military. His plan was to obtain citizenship and obtain a top-secret security clearance.

Among other things Ji volunteered to take pictures of U.S. aircraft carriers for Chinese intelligence.

Ji was caught, tried and convicted. He was sent to prison in the United States.

Joe Biden just pardoned Ji and ordered him released from custody.

Jin Shanlin is a former doctoral student at Southern Methodist University in northern Texas, who was sentenced in 2021 for possessing and distributing child pornography. His sentence was to run through 2027. His family is also reportedly connected to the top levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

At the time of his arrest, Jin had more than 47,000 images and videos on his computer. Some of the images and videos depicted the sexual assault of infants and toddlers. At the time of his arrest, Jin was watching a video depicting a sexual assault on a girl believed to be between 10 and 13 years of age.

Joe Biden just pardoned Jin and ordered him released from custody.

None of this, of course, should really surprise us. The Bidens have long since been established to have had extensive contacts with Chinese intelligence and estimates are that in excess of $31 million flowed from Beijing to the Bidens. How much of that ended up with Joe is anyone’s guess, but it is safe to say that Chinese intelligence was not paying that kind of money to enjoy Hunter’s company or admire his art work.

They were buying the only thing that anyone would pay money for – access – to Joe.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation long ago had more than enough information in its possession to understand that we were facing an unprecedented counterintelligence threat. The Communist Chinese had compromised the Vice-President of the United States and were on the verge of having their man in the Oval Office.

The FBI did nothing. In fact, they and the Department of Justice did everything they could to bury the information in their possession and prevent the American people from understanding the danger we were in.

Biden was left untouched. He considers himself invulnerable, and as he is preparing to walk out the door he is thumbing his nose at all of us. The most corrupt administration in American history just got even scummier.