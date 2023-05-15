Border Patrol agents encountered more than 4,200 illegal migrants from China between October 2022 and February 2023, compared to roughly 1,900 in all of fiscal year 2022, according to CBP data. The Border Patrol believes that number is going to continue to rise and has warned its agents to prepare.

“Chinese national apprehensions will continue to rise across the SWB [Southwest border]. primarily in Yuma and the Rio Grande Sector, as more Chinese nationals successfully reach the United States to request asylum and information about routes becomes more accessible.” “CBP reporting suggests that given the apprehensions in RGV [Rio Grande Valley], it is unlikely that a new smuggling route were [sic] created, but that the recent uptick is indicative of an overall surge across the entire SWB [Southwest border].” The Daily Caller

A Border Patrol agent speaking anonymously to the Daily Caller noted that Chinese nationals often pay between $15,000 and $30,000 to get to the U.S. border. “[The] majority of them have thousands and thousands of U.S. dollars,” the agent said. “FBI has been called down several times now.”

According to the Daily Caller, one route documented by the Border Patrol involved a group of Chinese who were brought to Istanbul, Turkey, where they obtained Mexican visas. The group flew to Mexico City posing as fake couples and then split off. Three men in the group flew to Reynosa, Mexico, while three women flew to Tijuana, Mexico.

The Border Patrol apparently believes all these Chinese are fleeing religious persecution in China. Is that really the answer? Or is that what Chinese citizens entering the country are told to say because it will resonate with U.S. authorities?

The most common route Chinese citizens are taking to the United States involves flying to Ecuador visa-free. From there they proceed north through Panama’s Darien Gap. Guides detailing how Chinese citizens can travel illegally to the United States are openly available online.

Texas Land Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham doesn’t think all this is happening by coincidence or without the direct involvement of the Chinese government. "The Chinese plan is clear," Buckingham said on the "Just the News, No Noise" TV show. "They typed it out a long time ago. They're playing chess. This is ‘an aggression’ when Chinese nationals are coming across our border. It's only with the permission of their government. They're not just rowing away in a boat somehow and magically getting here."

Michael Yon is America’s most experienced combat reporter. He is also a former Special Forces soldier. He has spent decades embedded with U.S. forces in dangerous places and spends most of his time these days south of our border tracking the flow of illegals into our country. He has been sounding the alarm about the torrent of Chinese headed our way for some time. In particular, he has been pointing out the large number of Chinese military-age males entering the United States.

According to Yon, “The Chinese are coming through here [the Darien Gap camp] in large numbers, about 200 per day and increasing, heading to the U.S.” Most of these are men of fighting age.

“This is weaponized migration,” Michael Yon tells The Florida Standard. “Weaponized migration is being used to change the U.S. demographic, and it’s going on in many parts of the world. It’s clearly going to destroy Europe and the United States,” Yon says.

“One Chinese man said he had tried to get into Florida by buying a boat in the Bahamas. He paid 5,000 dollars for it but ran out of gas and was picked up by the U.S. Coast Guard. The Bahamians deported him back to China, but he got off the plane in Cuba and then went to Quito, Ecuador. Then to the Darien Gap.”

Yon adds his own very informed analysis of the nature of the Chinese military-age men he observes trekking north. He notes that they do not appear tired when they emerge from the Darien Gap a torturous stretch of jungle in which many migrants die. They are in Yon’s words “not farmers” and “not broke.” He says they seem to be trained and prepared for what they are experiencing. “I feel like I am at Fort Bragg.” “I feel like I am at the compound or something. Something is not right.” I know it when I see it.” The comments about Fort Bragg and the compound are references to Yon’s Special Forces background

According to a Twitter post by Kyle Bass, founder of Conservation Equity Management, a Texas-based private equity firm, the Texas Department of Public Safety is “now apprehending as many as 530 Chinese nationals (almost entirely military-aged males) EACH WEEK.

What all this means right now remains unclear, and getting answers out of an administration that lies through its teeth about the situation at the border seems unlikely. Undoubtedly some Chinese citizens are coming here to avoid persecution or simply to seek a better life for themselves. The real question is – who else is coming along with those individuals?

What we know for sure is that a very large number of very fit, well-financed Chinese males of military age are entering this country every day. They appear fully prepared for the difficulties of their journey and arrive alert, in well-organized groups, and often in sets of clean clothes, they have kept sealed in plastic bags throughout the trip. This suggests an intention to blend in as effectively as possible immediately on arrival.

If these individuals are being sent here by the CCP the implications are obviously grave. Once in the country, they are turned loose with pieces of paper telling them to appear for hearings that are now being scheduled for years in the future. No one monitors them. No one will compel them to appear for these meaningless hearings.

Hundreds of fighting-age Chinese males are entering the country daily. We have no idea who they are or what they intend, and apparently, no one intends to find out.

