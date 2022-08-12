Sam Faddis, AND Magazine’s Sr. Editor, joins Steve Bannon’s War Room to discuss the increasingly politicized agencies of the United States. And, recent events in Pennsylvania where the FBI has started issuing subpoenas for state representatives and electors for putting forth “an alternate slate of alternate electors. These electors, supporting Donald Trump, were identified as part of a legal challenge to the results of the election. In short, in the event that a court overturned the results of the election and found that Trump had won, these individuals would be substituted for those pledged to Biden.” Those individuals were designated in the event there was a court ruling regarding the election.

Click on image above or click here for interview.

Sam also discusses the 27 August 2022 Rally & Call To Action event organized by a United Coalition of PA Patriot Groups.

