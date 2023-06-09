Donald Trump is apparently being charged with seven counts of mishandling classified documents. All of this is related, it appears, to boxes of documents allegedly found in the former President’s home in Florida after he left office. Trump will appear in federal court on the charges next week.

I do not have any information regarding the documents in question beyond what has been reported widely in the press, so I will not presume to pass judgment on the validity of the charges in question. I will note for the record that the widely quoted claim that “nuclear launch codes” were amongst these documents is obviously false. Outside of Hollywood’s imagination, those codes don’t exist in the way the public has been told they do.

The broader issue here is this. How is it that DOJ and the FBI have found time to run this “crime” to the ground but apparently have dedicated no resources of any kind to pursuing the massive trove of evidence suggesting strongly that Joe Biden is fully compromised by the Communist Chinese and has taken literally tens of millions of dollars from individuals directly connected to Chinese intelligence?

If Trump was sloppy with classified documents – a claim as yet unproven – we can probably agree that is less than ideal. If the guy sitting in the Oval Office is in the pay of our number one foreign enemy that seems like it would be a much bigger deal.

The evidence of connections between Joe Biden and Communist China is overwhelming. Joe’s work at the Penn Biden Center is one of an almost endless number of examples. When Biden left office as Vice-President, he stepped into a position at the University of Pennsylvania with the newly established Penn Biden Center. This so-called think tank operates effectively as a propaganda arm of the CCP. It pushes China’s foreign policy objectives and attacks opponents of the CCP in the United States.

Joe took home at least $900,000 from this position. Meanwhile, millions of dollars from Communist China flowed to U Penn, most of it from unidentified “donors.”

On November 2, 2022, unsecured classified documents were found stored in a closet at the Penn Biden Center. That was days before the midterm elections. DOJ and the FBI buried that story and have apparently done nothing to investigate the matter since.

Classified documents secured in the personal residence of a former President are of vital importance. Classified documents transported to a location known to be associated with the CCP are of no interest? This is all against the backdrop of the virtually endless number of contacts between the Bidens and agents of the regime in Beijing.

More classified documents were subsequently found in Biden’s home in Delaware a location at which he received foreign visitors and for which the Secret Service refuses to provide visitors’ logs. Hunter Biden also lived at this location for a period of time.

The documents in the Penn Biden Center office included U.S. intelligence memos and briefing materials on Iran, Ukraine –locations where Biden’s son Hunter was a board member for Burisma – and the United Kingdom.

Congress has quite correctly grasped the significance of Biden’s “work” at the Penn Biden Center and the massive flow of Chinese money to U Penn. The evidence that the Chinese were buying not only influence but potentially classified material is overwhelming.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Biden’s possible illegal handling of sensitive, highly classified documents. Recent reports reveal President Biden’s attorneys discovered Obama-Biden Administration documents in an unsecured closet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement (Penn Biden Center)—a Washington, D.C.-based think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). Additional classified documents were discovered in the President’s Delaware garage and home. President Biden’s pattern of mishandling classified documents is alarming.” “The Committee is concerned about who had access to these documents given the Biden family’s financial connections to foreign actors and companies. The Committee requests documents and information related to foreign influence at UPenn and the Penn Biden Center. The Committee has learned UPenn received tens of millions of dollars from anonymous Chinese sources, with a marked uptick in donations when then-former Vice President Biden was announced as leading the Penn Biden Center initiative. UPenn publicized the formation of the Penn Biden Center on February 1, 2017. 4After that announcement, UPenn’s donations originating from China more than tripled.” “The American people deserve to know whether the Chinese Communist Party, through Chinese companies, influenced potential Biden Administration policies with large, anonymous donations to UPenn and the Penn Biden Center.” “Robert Hunter Biden, the President’s son, may have had access to the classified documents found at the President’s Delaware home since he listed it as his home address as recently as 2018 and planned to share office space with an individual affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party. This level of access and opportunity raises questions about who had access to the classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center. Reports indicate these materials included “top-secret files with the ‘sensitive compartmented information’ designation’” that is used “for highly sensitive information obtained from intelligence sources.” It is imperative to understand whether any Biden family members or associates gained access to the classified documents while stored at the Penn Biden Center.” oversight.house.gov

There may have been classified materials sitting in a box at Mar a Lago. The whole federal law enforcement establishment is seized with that fact. The guy in the White House may have been compromised by Chinese intelligence, taken millions from Beijing, and been passing classified to Xi Jinping for years. Nobody lifts a finger.

Trump has been charged but nobody has time to investigate the possibility that we have a spy in the White House.

