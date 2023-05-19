[This is the second in a continuing series of articles about CEFC China Energy the Chinese intelligence front company with which the Bidens did business and from which they took millions of dollars.]

The full implications of the contacts between CEFC China Energy and the Bidens often get lost in the background noise of domestic American politics. Facts are obscured by rhetoric and political bias. It may help then to take a hard look at the Czech Republic and CEFC China Energy’s activities there. They seem eerily similar to the actions that that entity took right here in the United States.

In the years following the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dissolution of Czechoslovakia, the Czech Republic charted an independent and unabashedly pro-Western course. It was a voice for freedom and against tyranny.

Then circa 2013 all that began to change. Particularly in regard to China, suddenly Czechoslovakia was sympathetic and encouraging. The nation that had broken free of Soviet tyranny and put Communism in the rear-view mirror suddenly seemed to have a lot of regard for Mao and totalitarianism.

What happened? CEFC happened. It arrived in the Czech Republic with a lot of money and an urgent desire to buy friendship and goodwill. It succeeded wildly.

CEFC came into the Czech Republic with boatloads of cash. It bought real estate. It entered into partnerships and joint ventures with some of the biggest firms in the nation. There did not appear to be any particular economic logic to its actions, but that’s because it wasn’t really there to make money. It was there to buy influence and get some of the most powerful men in the country in its pocket.

The chairman of CEFC China Energy Ye Jianming became the special advisor to the Czech president. A former Czech defense minister became the head of CEFC’s operations in the country. CEFC hired on as well a number of other senior Czech politicians. China came within a hair’s breadth of owning the Czech Republic both economically and politically.

In 2016 Czech President Milos Zeman welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to Prague. The two nations signed a partnership agreement. “I would like the Czech Republic to become ... an entry gate for the People’s Republic of China to the European Union,” Zeman said at the dinner of welcome. He went on to describe his hope that the Czech Republic would become an “unsinkable aircraft carrier” for Beijing in Europe.

Then CEFC ran into trouble. Patrick Ho, one of CEFC’s senior officers got busted bribing United Nations officials in New York. Ye disappeared in China under suspicious circumstances but presumably because he had been putting a little too much of the CCP’s money in his own pocket. But beyond that, a big piece of what happened in the Czech Republic had to do with the actions of the BIS, the national intelligence service, which blew the whistle on what was occurring in a series of reports.

As early as 2015 the BIS was noting in its annual reports that the Czech Republic needed to be very wary of the way in which China was leveraging supposedly commercial contacts in order to exert a malign influence over the nation. Subsequent reports became progressively more direct and blunter.

“Exposure of Czech citizens to China’s espionage interest is extremely high and the intensity of Chinese intelligence activities in the Czech Republic is high as well.” “China’s interest is focused primarily on strategic economy sectors, such as energy, telecommunications, finance, logistics, health care, and cutting-edge technology. The Chinese government supports investments into these sectors. Its political goal, summed up in the ten-year “Made in China 2025” (MC2025) plan, is an independent and self-sufficient Chinese production. By 2025, China should become a global leader in the development and production of modern technologies. We consider the information and signals on several cases of Chinese activities against Czech legal entities to be a part of the Chinese effort to fulfill the MC2025 plan and the information and signals exhibit signs of economic, scientific, and technical espionage.” “The BIS considers primarily the increase in the activities of Chinese intelligence officers as the fundamental security problem. These activities can be clearly assessed as searching for and contacting potential cooperators and agents among Czech citizens.” Biz.cz

Think tanks in Eastern Europe with a security focus echoed the concerns.

“Over the last decade Chinese economic malign influence, interference, and coercion have grown globally. The accompanying corrosive capital has sown its seeds in the Czech economy. Understanding the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) key objectives and tools of economic influence is key for designing a correct and effective policy response.” Warsaw Institute

"The CPP has been very active in co-opting not only politicians from several parties but also business and academic elites." Filip Jirous, Chinese relations analyst at the Prague-based think tank Sinopsis.

The BIS continued its warnings despite the fact that China’s lackey President Zeman publicly challenged their conclusions and directed the service to spend more time tracking terrorists. BIS responded by saying that they found no significant terrorist threat in the Czech Republic and then doubled down on its criticism of China’s malign influence in the country. By 2020 they were noting that it had become obsolete to attempt to distinguish Chinese intelligence officers from simple Chinese citizens. Every Chinese citizen present in the Czech Republic was working on behalf of Chinese intelligence. This applied particularly to organizations and companies.

Contrast the actions of the Czech BIS with those of our FBI. All of the information regarding what was happening in the Czech Republic and elsewhere on the planet was available to the FBI in real time. There was no question that CEFC was a front company for Chinese intelligence. There was no question about what the goal was.

Whatever the threat to the Czech Republic, the threat to the United States was even greater. Hunter Biden was renting office space to share with Chinese intelligence and getting keys for his Dad, Joe Biden, who would be physically on-site as well. Chinese “malign influence” had reached the highest levels of the land.

The FBI ignored the threat. Then they took active measures to destroy Joe Biden’s political rival, Donald Trump. And, then, just because that wasn’t enough apparently, they stood by and watched while 51 former “spies” signed on to a letter designed to cover for China’s puppet Joe Biden and bury the evidence of Chinese espionage on our soil.

Why? What possible justification could there be? And, when is someone going to answer the question – where was the FBI when Chinese intelligence was climbing in bed with the Bidens?

Share