The pretense was that all of these “protests” across the country were about stopping the fighting in Gaza. That was never true. That was always the cover for a much bigger agenda, revolution in the United States.

It has been clear from the outset that the organizations fomenting disturbances on American college campuses were effectively political fronts for Hamas, a murderous terrorist organization. Now those organizations are beginning to drop even the pretense of operating lawfully. They are now openly calling for revolution and threatening terrorist attacks here on U.S. soil.

On May 17th activists seized Chicago University’s Institute of Politics. They then issued a declaration and a statement of principles and announced they had renamed the Institute of Politics “the Liberated Casbah of Basel Al-Araj” in honor of a Palestinian terrorist. Basel al-Araj was arrested in 2016 for planning terrorist attacks on Israel. He was killed in 2017 in an Israeli counterterrorism operation.

The extremist protestors’ published statement is titled “Bring the Intifada Home.” It is effectively a declaration of war on the United States of America. It explicitly identifies the targets of future actions to be the police, defense contractors, complicit universities, lawyers, and politicians.

“Those who make war do not deserve peace. The Palestinian resistance continues to escalate against the Zionist state and its institutions, and so are we. We take this building because we refuse to allow normal life to continue while violence is done to our communities here and everywhere.”

The statement’s principles resolve any remaining ambiguity about what is coming next.

The “students” on college campuses have never been acting alone. To the contrary, as we have detailed extensively, they are directed and financed by elements including individuals linked to the Chinese Communist Party who desire to destroy the existing social, political, and economic order. They have no intention of standing down. They are just getting started.

“They [the militants within the anti-Israel protest movement] are passing around descriptions and guides on how to do every conceivable violence and act of sabotage that you can think of. Their debate and their argument is that…we’re doing so well right now that we should broaden out our campaign and not make it about influencing opinion and policy but imposing our will. Let’s dismantle the nationwide infrastructure that enables the U.S. and Israeli military alliance and capitalism.… It’s no longer a debate. We just make you follow our orders… …They [the militants] are all envisioning a large number of small attacks over a short period of time, and they see that as their most likely way forward, as opposed to a resource-intensive operation like a 9/11 that has a higher chance of failure.” Ryan Mauro, Capital Research Organization

The Peoples Conference for Palestine in Detroit just wrapped up. Present were a veritable witches’ brew of radical anti-American organizations. They concluded with a promise to “surround the White House” on June 8th and a pledge to ramp up their activities nationwide. The event was sponsored by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a Marxist-Leninist terrorist organization headquartered in the Syrian capital of Damascus, according to the Jerusalem Post.

If you can organize protests nationwide and coordinate your actions with a murderous terrorist organization like Hamas, it is relatively easy to take the next step and begin to carry out terrorist attacks of your own. We are almost there. This was never about “genocide”. It was always about revolution.