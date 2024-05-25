The Lie
What is the People's Forum? Why is it funded by the Chinese Communist Party? And why is it directing the actions taken by "student protesters" at Columbia University in New York?
Im surprised anyone thought it spontaneous. No thinking person would think it was. It stuns me that Glenn Greenwald & his friends Jeffrey Saks et al. talk about the rights of student protesters being an expression of freedom on campuses & America.