Marxist revolutions are inherently ideological. It is the ideology that justifies everything that comes thereafter. When you are on the ‘right side’ of history, the ends always justify the means.

Marxist revolutions are often described in history as taking place at some central point. Read about the Russian Revolution and you will read mostly about St. Petersburg and Bolshevik actions there. But the real way the revolution triumphs is through its spread across a nation at the local level. It is the village committees or as they were called in Russia, the Soviets, that transform a society and destroy the opposition.

If you want to understand what is happening in the United States right now, then you need to look at the spread of radical Marxist ideology at the grassroots level. The folks spreading the so-called woke ideology, which is really cultural Marxism are doing so all day every day at the local level via non-governmental organizations and government agencies.



We are not facing the possibility of a revolution. The revolution already started. It is ongoing and it is everywhere.



Take a look at what is happening in Susquehanna County Pennsylvania as a case study. Susquehanna County is a rural county in northeast Pennsylvania in what used to be anthracite coal country. Its population is a little over 40,000 people. This is small-town, rural America and about as red as you can get.

It does not matter. The revolution is here, and it is winning.

Recently, the county library announced that it would adopt a new circulation policy. This policy would make all records of all people holding library cards confidential. No one other than the individual in question could see library records without a court order.

The practical impact of this change is that minor children holding library cards can now check out books from the library and their parents will not be allowed to see what they are reading. Kids will be provided material directly by the library and their parents will be blocked from knowing what they have checked out.

Consider that library holdings include a wide range of extremely controversial material. Among them are:

Gender Queer – a graphic novel with detailed written descriptions of a variety of sexual acts and, in case you can’t follow the narrative, full page, color drawings of those sex acts.

Push – a novel written in the first person about a teenage girl who is repeatedly raped by her biological father. Leaves nothing to the imagination. Maybe the single most disturbing thing I have ever read.

When They Call You A Terrorist - It was written by one of the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement that burned our cities in 2020. The foreward was written by Angela Davis a member of the Black Panthers, a terrorist group that specialized in killing police officers in the 1970's. Davis is an avowed Communist and Revolutionary, In case you don’t understand the point of being able to provide revolutionary Marxist literature to minor children consider that the library has a special “young adults” version of this book.

This is a small sampling of the books on library shelves that a great many parents might find problematic. At a minimum, those parents would likely think they should be able to have a say in whether or not their kids are being exposed to such material.

The library thinks differently. At a recent public meeting held at 4 p.m. on a weekday in the small town of Hallstead, the room was filled with angry parents protesting the new policy. Speaker after speaker made clear their concerns, holding signs saying things like “Let Parents Parent”. The board paid no attention to any of the concerns voiced. In the face of overwhelming public opposition, the library board adopted the new policy.

Just to make sure nobody could possibly misunderstand the import of what was happening, in making its decision the board specifically cited its desire to align itself with the policies of the American Library Association (ALA). The ALA is run by a self-described “queer Marxist”, Emily Drabinski. Ms. Drabinksi makes no secret of the fact that it is the mission of the ALA to leverage libraries to make social change. By that, she expressly means Marxist change and the destruction of the existing social order.

This is the revolution in action. No bill passed the legislature in Harrisburg. The county commissioners did not take a vote and introduce a new ordinance. A board that specifically cites its adherence to the ALA’s radical agenda simply decided that parents would no longer be able to control what their children read. Without even the semblance of a democratic process, parents have been shoved aside and children will now be provided with books pushing transgender ideology, Marxism, and the proposition that the United States of America is an inherently racist, evil creation.

The Revolution has begun. It is everywhere, and the revolutionaries are winning.

