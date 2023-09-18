This week we learned some explosive news from the United Kingdom. Back in 2021 MI5, the British domestic counterintelligence service, discovered that two leading candidates for the British Parliament had been recruited by Chinese intelligence. The Chinese were getting ready to install in Britain’s national legislature two guys who worked for them. MI5 brought that information to the Conservative Party to which both individuals belonged. The Conservative Party dropped both candidates.

Spy Arrest In Britain

The men were not elected. They did not sit in Parliament. The Chinese did not install spies at the top level of our closest ally.

What in God’s name were the Brits thinking? Have they lost their every loving tea-drinking minds? Didn’t they learn anything from watching the FBI at work?

You’re not supposed to prevent Chinese spies from infiltrating your government. You are supposed to cover for them and assist them to the best of your ability.

The FBI knows how it is supposed to be done. They have been covering for Joe and Hunter Biden since at least 2018. Back then the FBI was investigating Patrick Ho. Ho was a senior official with a Chinese intelligence front company called CEFC China Energy. CEFC was part of China’s “elite capture” operations worldwide. It facilitated the compromise and recruitment of influential individuals in target countries. The intent was to gain control over those individuals and get them to support the interests of Communist China, not their own nations.

Ho was investigated by the FBI. He was determined to be bribing officials at the United Nations in New York. He was tried and convicted and sent to prison. During the course of the same investigation, the FBI determined that the Bidens were in contact with Ho and that Ho was, in the FBI’s opinion, targeting the Bidens for recruitment as part of China’s “elite capture” operations.

The FBI did not investigate and follow up on this information. Instead, the Department of Justice acted to redact any references to the Bidens from court documents during the prosecution of Ho. Patrick Ho was put behind bars. His connection to the Bidens was buried.

As the FBI was closing in, Ho emailed Hunter Biden and asked him to use his contacts in the FBI to protect Ho from arrest and prosecution. Hunter responded to that email by saying he was “working on it.” The FBI knew this. They were all over Ho’s communications.

The FBI knew that a Chinese intelligence asset in the United States bribing officials and paying the Bidens asked the now President’s son to derail a criminal investigation and Hunter responded by saying he would attempt to do so. They also knew or should have known that the Bidens had received almost $6 million from CEFC.

At least $1 million of that came directly from Ho. Court records and other documents show that Hunter Biden met with Ho’s boss, Ye Jianming, in February 2017 in Miami. At that meeting, Ye raised the possibility of paying Hunter up to $30 million for “introductions alone.” At that same meeting, Ye also gave Hunter a 3.16-carat diamond worth an estimated $80,000.

The FBI buried all this. They found hard evidence that Chinese intelligence had wormed its way into the highest levels of the U.S. government. They did not just fail to investigate. They took affirmative action to prevent anyone from finding out.

That was just the beginning of the FBI’s coverup of perhaps the greatest counterintelligence threat we have ever faced. In 2019 when Hunter’s laptop came to light and the mountains of evidence detailing the Bidens’ contacts with Chinese intelligence threatened to be made public the FBI buried the laptop. They continue to do so. As best anyone can determine, there is no active counterintelligence investigation of Joe and his family members to this day.

That’s the way you do it. You bury the evidence. You stonewall. Heck, even the Department of Education knows how the game is played. People have been asking for years about the Penn Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania which was built around Joe Biden after he stepped down as Vice-President.

The Penn Biden Center is a Chinese propaganda outlet. It is also where a bunch of classified documents were found in a closet in Joe Biden’s office. Oh, and it is awash in Chinese money coming from unidentified sources for unspecified purposes.

People have had the audacity to ask questions about the money. Where exactly did it come from? What was it for? How much went to Joe?

The Brits probably would have felt compelled to answer such questions. Not DOE. It has been refusing to answer those questions for years.

Bury the evidence. Coverup. Hide the truth. That’s what real government agencies do, MI5. Didn’t you get the memo?

