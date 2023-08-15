When Joe Biden left public office at the end of the Obama administration the University of Pennsylvania stood up something called the Penn Biden Center. It was billed as a think tank of sorts. It was really more of a propaganda outlet for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Joe got a cushy gig and a hefty salary.

Chinese money started to flow in. At some point in this enterprise classified documents that Biden had apparently retained after leaving office made their way to the Penn Biden Center where they were discovered years later. People have been trying ever since to get to the bottom of where all that money came from and what it was for.

The Department of Education (DOE) doesn’t want you to know.

An organization called the Defense of Freedom Institute for Policy Studies (DFI) has filed three separate Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with the Department of Education over the last two years. They are asking for records regarding foreign donations, gifts, and contracts with the Penn Biden Center. DOE has never provided the documents. DFI has now filed suit to compel DOE to come clean.

In a statement, DFI President Bob Eitel told the Daily Caller, “The University of Pennsylvania received a 400% increase in foreign donations after establishing the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in 2017. Given that the Biden Center was associated with several persons now working in very senior levels of the administration and that one of them is the President of the United States, the public is also entitled to know what role Penn or the Biden Center played in any of these decisions.”

DFI’s lawsuit notes that DOE is in violation of federal law by not providing the requested records. Schools are actually required to disclose gifts and donations from foreign groups.

DFI is not the only entity trying to get DOE and the Penn Biden Center to provide the legally required information about where the deluge of Chinese money came from and what it was for. Earlier this year, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) called on University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) President M. Elizabeth Magill directly to provide information about anonymous Chinese donations to UPenn and the Penn Biden Center.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Biden’s possible illegal handling of sensitive, highly classified documents. Recent reports reveal President Biden’s attorneys discovered Obama-Biden Administration documents in an unsecure closet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement—a Washington, D.C.-based think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania,” wrote Chairman Comer. “President Biden’s pattern of mishandling classified documents is alarming. The Committee is concerned about who had access to these documents given the Biden family’s financial connections to foreign actors and companies. The American people deserve to know whether the Chinese Communist Party, through Chinese companies, influenced potential Biden Administration policies with large, anonymous donations to UPenn and the Penn Biden Center.” oversight.house.gov

Keep in mind as you consider the facts in this case that Biden’s attorneys did not just happen to be moonlighting as janitors at the Penn Biden Center and stumble on classified documents there. Lawyers were sent to sanitize these spaces because lawyers can claim protection under a lawyer-client privilege and avoid being compelled to talk. In this case, the lawyers were more like cleaners at a crime scene than legal counsel. You will note that it was also lawyers who “stumbled across” the classified documents Biden had at his home in Delaware.

Comer’s letter to the UPenn President continued, “The Penn Biden Center appears to have acted as a foreign-sponsored source of income for much of a Biden Administration in-waiting. Between 2017 and 2019, UPenn paid President Biden more than $900,000, and the university employed at least 10 people at the Penn Biden Center who later became senior Biden administration officials. This level of access and opportunity raises questions about who had access to the classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center. It is imperative to understand whether any Biden family members or associates gained access to the classified documents while stored at the Penn Biden Center.”

We are face to face with what may very well be the greatest counterintelligence threat in the history of the United States. We have a man in the White House who has taken millions of dollars from our number one global enemy, the Chinese Communist Party. Much of that money has come from individuals known to be tied to the top levels of the CCP and Chinese intelligence. All of this has occurred against the backdrop of the known industrial-scale “elite capture” operations of the CCP.

And, yet, increasingly it appears that the agencies of the federal government, led by men and women who have sworn to serve the American people and defend the Constitution, are determined to prevent us from ever truly understanding the danger we are in. The FBI and the Department of Justice have been running cover for Joe for some time. Now the Department of Education has joined their ranks.

