Josh Shapiro is the Attorney General of the state of Pennsylvania. He says he has done such a good job in that position that the voters of the Commonwealth should make him Governor. It seems appropriate then that we should look at his performance as AG and sort out what kind of job he has really done.

Let’s get down to street level. Let’s find out what Shapiro’s tenure as AG has really meant for Pennsylvanians. Let’s take a look at Kensington.

Kensington is a neighborhood in Philadelphia – Pennsylvania’s largest city. It struggles with crime and drugs. As Pennsylvania’s chief law enforcement officer, it is Shapiro’s job to clean up Kensington and get the drugs off its streets. In fact, Shapiro ran for Attorney General on the explicit claim that he would attack the opioid epidemic in the state.

Shapiro has failed catastrophically. Kensington is ground zero in the fentanyl epidemic that is destroying American society. Drugs have killed Kensington.

Kensington has some of the highest drug overdose rates in the nation. It has earned the nickname “Walmart of Heroin.” It is considered to be the largest open-air drug market on the East Coast. Crime is out of control. The streets and sidewalks are filled with individuals stoned out of their minds.

Normal society has ceased to exist. All social order has broken down. A trip to Kensington is like a visit to some dystopian future. It is like the set of the “Walking Dead”, except this is not fiction. This is as real as it gets.

Heroin has been replaced by fentanyl. Fentanyl is now being replaced by the veterinary tranquilizer xylazine. Xylazine is a sedative. Too much xylazine and you just stop breathing. The people of Kensington aren’t just overdosing. They are being poisoned.

Xylazine, also known as tranq, does other horrible things. Users of the drug are more susceptible to wounds and infections. “I got some friends out here that got really torn up by it, you know they got holes in them, abscesses, basically it’s like the body is rotting,” said one person interviewed for a study of the impact of xylazine.

“It’s killing us,” said Sam Brennan, 28, a xylazine user interviewed by Vice Magazine who is living in a shelter in Kensington. She said conditions in the neighborhood have dramatically deteriorated with the proliferation of xylazine.

“It’s something I’ve never seen before anywhere else. People all over the place, sticking needles anywhere they possibly can, passed out. Philly’s going under from tranq.”

So, what has Shapiro been doing while drugs have been destroying Philadelphia? He’s been busy.

During the COVID shutdowns ordered by Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Shapiro supported closing schools and went to court to shutter businesses and bankrupt Pennsylvania families. While drugs were destroying lives and killing entire neighborhoods, Shapiro was focused on destroying Pennsylvania’s middle class.

As violence raged out of control in Pennsylvania’s cities, Shapiro refused to prosecute gun crimes and remained silent amidst efforts to defund the police. When rioters and looters rampaged through the streets of Philadelphia in 2020 Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s “top cop” was nowhere to be seen.

Shapiro also found time along the way to sue the Little Sisters of the Poor. This Catholic order of nuns provides care to the elderly. Shapiro decided it was a wise use of scarce state legal resources to sue the Little Sisters and attempt to force them to provide contraceptives to women in violation of the order’s legal principles.

Making nuns hand out birth control pills was clearly more important than stopping drugs from destroying Pennsylvania’s cities and eating the flesh of its citizens.

Shapiro’s failures as Attorney General are so glaring that even he has had to acknowledge that he has a problem. He has made numerous high-profile visits to Philadelphia recently trying desperately to change his image and paint himself as somehow now tough on crime. He has also celebrated a handful of arrests of drug dealers that don’t begin to make a dent in the industrial-scale drug markets operating across the Keystone State.

Shapiro is a fraud. He is a machine politician who stands for nothing and achieves nothing. His sworn duty as Attorney General was to keep Pennsylvanians safe and to put drug dealers and murderers behind bars. He did not just fail. He never even tried to discharge these responsibilities.

Entire neighborhoods like Kensington have effectively ceased to exist. They are wastelands. They are war zones. Their residents are dying by the thousands in the most hideous ways imaginable.

Share

That Shapiro has the audacity to run for Governor after such a catastrophic performance as AG is breathtaking and nauseating. He ought to slink away in shame and thank his lucky stars that he can return to his comfortable, out-of-touch lifestyle and – unlike the residents of Kensington – does not have to spend his life in the Walmart of Drugs.