Josh Shapiro is the Attorney General of the state of Pennsylvania. He says he has done such a good job in that position that the voters of the Commonwealth should make him Governor. It seems appropriate then that we should look at his performance as AG and sort out what kind of job he has really done.
Let’s get down to street level. Let’s find out what Shapiro’s tenure as AG has really meant for Pennsylvanians. Let’s take a look at Kensington.
Kensington is a neighborhood in Philadelphia – Pennsylvania’s largest city. It struggles with crime and drugs. As Pennsylvania’s chief law enforcement officer, it is Shapiro’s job to clean up Kensington and get the drugs off its streets. In fact, Shapiro ran for Attorney General on the explicit claim that he would attack the opioid epidemic in the state.
Shapiro has failed catastrophically. Kensington is ground zero in the fentanyl epidemic that is destroying American society. Drugs have killed Kensington.
Kensington has some of the highest drug overdose rates in the nation. It has earned the nickname “Walmart of Heroin.” It is considered to be the largest open-air drug market on the East Coast. Crime is out of control. The streets and sidewalks are filled with individuals stoned out of their minds.
Normal society has ceased to exist. All social order has broken down. A trip to Kensington is like a visit to some dystopian future. It is like the set of the “Walking Dead”, except this is not fiction. This is as real as it gets.
Heroin has been replaced by fentanyl. Fentanyl is now being replaced by the veterinary tranquilizer xylazine. Xylazine is a sedative. Too much xylazine and you just stop breathing. The people of Kensington aren’t just overdosing. They are being poisoned.
Xylazine, also known as tranq, does other horrible things. Users of the drug are more susceptible to wounds and infections. “I got some friends out here that got really torn up by it, you know they got holes in them, abscesses, basically it’s like the body is rotting,” said one person interviewed for a study of the impact of xylazine.
“It’s killing us,” said Sam Brennan, 28, a xylazine user interviewed by Vice Magazine who is living in a shelter in Kensington. She said conditions in the neighborhood have dramatically deteriorated with the proliferation of xylazine.
“It’s something I’ve never seen before anywhere else. People all over the place, sticking needles anywhere they possibly can, passed out. Philly’s going under from tranq.”
So, what has Shapiro been doing while drugs have been destroying Philadelphia? He’s been busy.
During the COVID shutdowns ordered by Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Shapiro supported closing schools and went to court to shutter businesses and bankrupt Pennsylvania families. While drugs were destroying lives and killing entire neighborhoods, Shapiro was focused on destroying Pennsylvania’s middle class.
As violence raged out of control in Pennsylvania’s cities, Shapiro refused to prosecute gun crimes and remained silent amidst efforts to defund the police. When rioters and looters rampaged through the streets of Philadelphia in 2020 Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s “top cop” was nowhere to be seen.
Shapiro also found time along the way to sue the Little Sisters of the Poor. This Catholic order of nuns provides care to the elderly. Shapiro decided it was a wise use of scarce state legal resources to sue the Little Sisters and attempt to force them to provide contraceptives to women in violation of the order’s legal principles.
Making nuns hand out birth control pills was clearly more important than stopping drugs from destroying Pennsylvania’s cities and eating the flesh of its citizens.
Shapiro’s failures as Attorney General are so glaring that even he has had to acknowledge that he has a problem. He has made numerous high-profile visits to Philadelphia recently trying desperately to change his image and paint himself as somehow now tough on crime. He has also celebrated a handful of arrests of drug dealers that don’t begin to make a dent in the industrial-scale drug markets operating across the Keystone State.
Shapiro is a fraud. He is a machine politician who stands for nothing and achieves nothing. His sworn duty as Attorney General was to keep Pennsylvanians safe and to put drug dealers and murderers behind bars. He did not just fail. He never even tried to discharge these responsibilities.
Entire neighborhoods like Kensington have effectively ceased to exist. They are wastelands. They are war zones. Their residents are dying by the thousands in the most hideous ways imaginable.
That Shapiro has the audacity to run for Governor after such a catastrophic performance as AG is breathtaking and nauseating. He ought to slink away in shame and thank his lucky stars that he can return to his comfortable, out-of-touch lifestyle and – unlike the residents of Kensington – does not have to spend his life in the Walmart of Drugs.
This is as much a drug problem is it is symptomatic of a demoralization crisis.
If it's true that when the wealthy catch a cold, the lower classes catch pneumonia then the lower classes have terminal pneumonia at present.
I'd be hard pressed to claim that there is some simple "war on drugs" solution to a problem involving drugs which are so cheaply produced and easily trafficked that their rapid proliferation can be stopped short of draconian measures. Frankly, i'm anticipating that homelessness and drug addition will be met with Duterte style execution squads at some point in our generation. Probably sooner than later judging from the international community's mere whimpers to Duterte's rapid implementation of extrajudicially dealing with drugs.
Just posted this on Fakebook and sent by email to family:
People are dying in open air drugs markets in Philadelphia because the city and state governments are not doing their jobs. The images are dystopian.
https://andmagazine.substack.com/p/shapiros-walmart-of-drugs
===========================
1,946,780 people have illegally crossed the southern border in FY2022 so far.
3,681,466 people have illegally crossed the southern border since Biden took office.
We have no idea how many were allowed to enter the country.
We have no idea where they are.
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/southwest-land-border-encounters
------------------------
The Biden Administration has been bussing and flying these people all over the United States, often in the middle of the night without notifying local and state governments.
https://nypost.com/2022/06/22/the-mainstream-medias-lies-on-secret-migrant-flies/?fbclid=IwAR0NNoPKPK2upDnfzbwKBy8WRtGVu3UAPph_t_hDrQS2VA2KCX3K-q1AP5A
-----------------------
Nearly 750 people (including children) have drowned in the river or died in the desert so far in FY2022.
https://nypost.com/2022/09/07/nearly-750-migrants-have-died-crossing-the-border-this-fiscal-year-shattering-last-years-record-report/?fbclid=IwAR3vtq1jAd8I2RMD_n5NoHwUkxQIxLGIb-WFaY88xMSNGbmaqb1orFrsMQk
-------------------------
An estimated 500,000 gotaways in FY2022 so far.
https://nypost.com/2022/07/25/over-500k-immigrant-gotaways-at-border-may-be-in-us-report/?fbclid=IwAR1HYOnGP5jlQm6aTZgiRc0EaME1i4NQvJcF4loVbTDgJesoaIIak0SuA-o
-----------------------
The Border Patrol is dealing with about 8000 illegal immigrants a day...and those are the ones that turn themselves in or are caught. Jeh Johnson, Secretary of Homeland Security under Obama, stated that 1000 encounters a day was overwhelming. We are now eight times that rate with no end in sight.
https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/highest-number-in-us-history-border-patrol-logs-8000-migrants-entering-us-each-day/
-----------------------
Where are all the people who cared so much about illegal immigrants under the Trump administration? They're outraged that border state governors are sending illegal immigrants to so-called sanctuary cities (DC, NYC, Chicago, Edgartown), but they have no problem with Biden's middle-of-the-night flights? Out of sight, out of mind? If Chuck Todd doesn't report on it, it's not a problem?
The border is not secure, so people from all over the world are coming. An unknown number die before they even reach the border. Women and children are raped and trafficked. Some pay their way as drug mules. No one crosses the border illegally without paying the cartels. No one. How do desperately poor people come up with thousands of dollars to cross?
The US federal government is incentivizing desperate people to make a dangerous and sometimes fatal journey to our southern border.
The US federal government is enriching the cartels and endangering American citizens by allowing drugs to flood across the border. If the Border Patrol officers are overwhelmed with illegal immigrants, they are not able to stop the drug mules crossing in other areas.
Why is the Biden administration allowing this?
Why is the Biden administration lying about this?
Where are all the people who cared about illegal immigrants under Trump?
We own every bad thing that happens to these people.
We own every bad thing that happens to these children.
You get what you vote for. Did you vote for this?