One of the hallmarks of ideologues is their ability to deny reality and insist that you do too. Stalin could stage show trials and execute his enemies and insist you deem it evidence of “justice.” Mao could send a hundred million people into the countryside and watch them starve by the roadside and pretend it was a ‘leap forward’. But, even by those standards, Alejandro Mayorkas the alleged Secretary of Homeland Security is remarkable.

The nation is being invaded by untold numbers of illegals. Our borders no longer exist in any meaningful fashion. Polio and tuberculosis rates are rising dramatically as a result. Fentanyl floods into our nation and kills 100,000 Americans a year. Any terrorist group on the planet can walk in any day and carry out mass casualty attacks on our soil.

And, the man charged theoretically with addressing all this has as his primary focus right now – pronouns.

Mayorkas has issued a directive to all Customs and Border Patrol personnel. It requires them to use the preferred pronouns of illegals apprehended at the border.

The directive reads in part:

“If a longer dialogue is occurring, it may be appropriate to ask the individual their preferred pronouns. For example, state "I would like to be respectful - what name and pronoun would you like me to use when addressing you?" Consider the tone of your questions and wording when addressing an individual and inquiring about their self-identified pronouns or identity. For example, you may ask, "Can you please confirm your pronouns or gender identity?" You should not ask, "What are you?" Avoid asking "What is your sex?" unless operationally necessary. Avoid using known derogatory terminology even if the person uses it to refer to themselves. If an incorrect pronoun is used and corrected by the individual, acknowledge the oversight and use the correct pronoun.” For example, "My apologies. Thank you for the clarification.” Keep in mind that gender identity (sense of self) and sexual orientation (attraction) are separate and distinct; hence, transgender people, for example, may identify as heterosexual, gay, lesbian, or bisexual. DO NOT: Use "he, him, she, her" pronouns until you have more information about, or provided by, the individual. Use "Mr., Mrs., Ms., Sir, Ma'am" salutations until you have more information about the individual….Question the authenticity of a person who tells you that he, she, or they identify as LGBTQl+. Correct an individual's stated pronoun or gender identity. There may be instances where a person's stated pronoun/gender may be different than the pronoun gender reflected on their official identification. You should not correct or disagree with the person's self-identified pronoun/gender…”

We no longer share a border with Mexico. We now share a border with several narco-terrorist fiefdoms. The cartels control the border, and increasingly they operate deep into American territory as well.

Hezbollah has a longstanding arrangement with Venezuela whereby the Venezuelan government provides full sets of false identity documents for Hezbollah operatives which gives them the ability to enter the United States undetected. Venezuelans in huge numbers are walking into this country every day. We have no idea how many of them are Hezbollah operatives sent here to prepare for attacks on our soil in response to American support for Israel.

With increasing frequency, we are encountering teams of illegals in full camouflage on our soil. We have no idea what they are doing or why they are working to remain undetected while tens of thousands of others are simply surrendering themselves for capture.

All across Central America a conveyor belt of camps, largely funded by the United States government, moves illegals on an industrial scale northward and into this country. The public health and national security concerns associated with this remain unaddressed and seemingly of no concern whatsoever to those charged with securing our borders. We are spiraling into the abyss, and no one in charge seems concerned in the slightest.

But, God help you if you use the wrong pronoun to refer to the transgender illegal you just caught breaking our laws and walking across our border. Heads will roll. Plagues, pestilence, and terrorist attacks are one thing.

Hurting someone’s feelings is quite another.

Mayorkas lives in a twisted, alternate reality. Unfortunately for us, he has taken us all there with him.

