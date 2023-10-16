“These are unprecedented times, never in human history have we had so many migrants on the move as we do right now. Some 28 million migrants in our hemisphere are moving for a variety of reasons. Whether it’s a lack of liberty, economic privation, climate factors, we can do many things with enforcement, with legal pathways, with addressing the root causes of migration in our hemisphere.” U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols speaking at the University of California at San Diego’s Institute of the Americas last week.

Nichols is correct. What is happening is unprecedented. What he failed to mention, however, is that all of this is happening with the full support of the United States Government. We are not trying to stop illegal immigration and failing. We are encouraging and, in fact, paying for the movement of these millions of people into this country.

It is no longer the policy of the United States Government to secure our borders and require immigration through legal means. It is now the policy of the United States Government to move as many people as possible as quickly as possible into the country.

You did not vote for that. No one passed a law authorizing that. The Biden administration has simply disregarded U.S. law and moved ahead anyway. It has done so in cooperation with United Nations entities that do not answer to American citizens but do feed in large measure off funding from American taxpayers.

Your tax dollars are not paying for border defenses. They are paying for bigger camps so more people can be pushed through into the United States. They are paying for something called ‘safe mobility centers’ throughout Central America to speed up the movement of illegals north.

Two new camps are currently under construction in Panama. They will be operated by the United Nations (UN) and affiliated NGOs. Much of the funding is coming from the United States. The purpose of the new camps is to make sure more illegals can be pushed through and make it to the United States.

The primary United Nations organization facilitating the movement of illegals northward across Central America into the United States is something called the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Its explicit policy is to ensure that people can move as they want around the planet regardless of borders. In effect, it wants an end to borders entirely.

IOM maintains an office in Washington, D.C. just for liaison with the Department of State, and State Department webpages dealing with migration include the IOM’s logo to emphasize that IOM is functioning as a de facto branch of the United States Government.

IOM receives more money from the United States Government than any other source. Its President is a lady named Amy Pope. She was endorsed for her job by the United States Government and Secretary of State Blinken personally pushed her nomination. IOM just finished a conference in Geneva focused on climate change and migration.

The centerpiece of this conference was the concept of climate refugees. What that boils down to is this. Climate change is dogma and cannot be questioned. The whole world is impacted by climate change. If you are impacted by climate change you can claim refugee status and demand the right to migrate wherever you choose.

Everyone is now a refugee. Borders no longer exist.

The end result of all this is already catastrophic. Since President Biden took office, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has encountered more than 6.2 million illegal aliens along the southwest border. As of March of this year, the Biden administration had removed a total of 5,993 illegal aliens who were encountered at the southwest border and who were placed in removal proceedings before an immigration judge.

The Biden administration failed to remove through immigration court proceedings, 99.73 percent of illegal aliens released into the United States during President Biden’s first 26 months in office.

This crisis is not abating. It is intensifying as the result of very deliberate decisions being made by this administration. Costa Rica is so overwhelmed that it just declared a state of emergency. The stability of the country is being threatened by the tidal wave of humanity moving north.

Everything that has happened to date has been preamble. All claims that the crisis is abating are deliberate lies. This is a manmade catastrophe engineered by people who believe that it is their mission to break down national borders and allow the unrestricted movement of entire populations across the globe. What you have seen to date is nothing. This is just getting started.

The whole world is coming, and you are paying to bring them here.

