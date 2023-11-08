In the aftermath of every “surprise” terrorist attack, there is a lot of discussion about “intelligence failures.” You are to understand that your leaders would have done the right thing but no one warned them of what was about to happen. In my experience, much more frequently the reality is that many warnings were given but they all fell on deaf ears.

At 0630 on the morning of December 7, 1941, the periscope of a Japanese midget sub was spotted just outside the entrance to Pearl Harbor. The sub appeared to be attempting to follow a U.S. Navy tug into the harbor and stage an attack. The USS Ward responded and sank the sub. The commander of the USS Ward then sent this radio message to the Navy command in Pearl Harbor.

“USS Ward to Com 14. Have attacked, fired upon, and dropped depth-charges upon unidentified submarine operating in defensive sea area [almost every account ends at this point, but there was more to the message] … a direct hit from our number three gun on his conning tower. Followed up with four ashcans. Oil slick 300 yards astern visible on surface – Lt William W Outerbridge, CO USS Ward (DD-139).”

Receipt of the message was acknowledged. No one did anything about it. No alert was sounded. Roughly 75 minutes later the Japanese air attack on Pearl Harbor began.

The commander of the USS Ward was later criticized because his report did not contain “sufficient detail.” If only he had provided more information somebody would have done something you understand. This was an intelligence failure.

Maybe that all sounds like an aberration. Maybe you think we have moved past that and do a better job of acting to head off threats now.

Think again.

Every warning light in the world is blinking red. The threats to Americans at home and abroad are multiplying exponentially. No one is doing anything about it.

“The United States is controlling the war in Gaza, and it is the United States that must pay the price for the crimes perpetrated by the Israelis in Gaza and by the Americans in Iraq and elsewhere.”

“If an all-out war breaks out, you Americans will pay with your ships, your aircrafts and your soldiers.” NYPost.com Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah only days ago.

Iran’s Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani issued a threat against the U.S. Sunday, saying “Our advice to the Americans is to immediately stop the war in Gaza and implement a ceasefire, otherwise they will be hit hard.” The warning comes after Iran’s Supreme Leader met with Hamas’ chief in recent days.

Hamas has effectively already declared war on us. The Houthis are firing missiles at Israel and talking about joining a conflict in which we are already perceived as a combatant. Even the secular Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) has jumped in expressing its support for Hamas.

All over the Middle East, Iranian proxies are launching drone and missile attacks on US forces. There have been 50 attacks on U.S. bases in the Middle East in the last three weeks. Forty-six Americans have been injured. There were five attacks on U.S. forces in Syria on Sunday alone.

All over the United States, we are seeing massive protests and other actions in solidarity with Hamas. They are being organized by a large number of well-funded organizations that stand with Islamic terrorists and openly talk about intifada right here at home. They have the capacity to communicate, arrange funding, and turn out tens of thousands of supporters. The same infrastructure that makes it possible to seize control of train stations, occupy the Capitol and climb the White House security fence can be put to work at any moment to support mass casualty attacks on American soil.

https://socialistworker.co.uk/what-we-think/revolution-its-time-for-a-global-intifada/

Meanwhile at the “border,” every day thousands of military-age males walk into this country from all over the globe. The days when these illegals were mostly Mexican or Central American are long gone. Increasingly they are from all over the globe with a large number from areas where Islamic terrorist groups are active and well organized. Increasingly, in addition to the hordes of individuals coming in mass formations, there are teams of illegals found wearing camouflage and trying to avoid detection.

They may be people seeking a better life. They may be members of well-trained attack teams already assigned targets on our soil and preparing to strike.

We have no idea. We make no effort to find out.

When queried about the threat level, the FBI and Homeland Security say something to the effect of “we have no intelligence regarding impending attacks.” I think that was true on September 10, 2001, as well.

https://x.com/AJCGlobal/status/1720942463576080853?s=20

The terror threat right here at home is escalating daily. The Biden administration’s defacto policy continues to be that we have open borders and everyone is welcome to walk right in.

There will be attacks. People will die. No one will take responsibility.

Standby for another “intelligence failure”.

Share