Big historical trends are often hard to track day to day. They get lost in the background noise of day-to-day life. Still, occasionally, a confluence of events occurs that throws into stark relief what is really happening and typically not fully perceived.

Modern America was built on a foundation equal parts prosperous middle class and constitutional republic. No one ever thought it was perfect or that we were all truly equal, but we aspired to constant improvement and ever-greater equality.

That is no longer true. A government built around the People’s House, the Congress, has devolved into something almost unrecognizable. We are governed not by laws enacted by elected representatives but increasingly by an Emperor-like Chief Executive and a vast, unelected permanent caste of mandarins who style themselves “experts” and presume to dictate to us every aspect of our lives. This imperial apparatus owes its allegiance not to the common people but to a tiny, unbelievably wealthy fraction of our population the so-called “1%”.

Oh, and all of these people, the filthy rich, the top-level bureaucrats, and the man in the White House himself, despise everything about ordinary Americans who they regularly refer to as “deplorables”, “Neanderthals” and “Nazis”.

Consider just the events of the last week.

Last week New York City police officer Jonathan Diller was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Queens. The man accused of shooting him is Guy Riviera. According to press reports, Riviera had been arrested 21 times previously. In New York that is not an aberration. That is the norm. Law breakers are routinely put right back on the street after arrest.

Why was Riviera still on the street? Because the “criminal justice system” no longer functions for the purpose of protecting law-abiding citizens and incarcerating those who refuse to obey the law. It now operates on the principle that those breaking the law have been victimized by society and need protection from those who would send them to jail. The consequences of this madness are to be seen everywhere in America today, but the oligarchs who control the system do not care. They live behind walls and are protected by armed private security officers. What happens in the jungle outside those walls is of no concern to them.

Former President Trump attended the wake for Officer Diller and was by all reports warmly received by the family. After leaving the wake he spoke outside emphasizing the need to reinstitute law and order in America. The sitting “President” Joe Biden skipped the wake and attended a lavish fundraiser in downtown Manhattan instead where donors paid hundreds of thousands of dollars each to be photographed with Joe, former President Clinton, and former President Obama.

Joe, Bill, Barack, and the fabulously wealthy attendees at their event at Madison Square Garden could care less about Officer Diller. Their children don’t put on uniforms and risk their lives. They attend cushy Ivy League Schools and go on to jobs as hedge fund managers, corporate attorneys, or investment bankers.

All of the controversy surrounding Officer Diller’s death transpired in the week preceding Easter Sunday the holiest day of the year for Christians, who form the majority of the population of the United States. In advance of Easter Sunday, the day on which Christians remember Christ rising from the dead, the White House saw fit to announce rules from its annual Easter Egg Roll. According to the rules eggs submitted as part of the contest could not contain any 'questionable content,' which was defined as including “religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements.”

So, to be clear, at an event allegedly celebrating the Christian holiday of Easter images of Jesus or a Cross would be banned. Having issued this statement the White House then announced with a straight face that Biden had the greatest respect for Easter and its meaning to Christians like himself.

This apparently was not enough of a slap in the face to the nation’s over 200 million Christians however so the White House also announced that Easter Sunday was Transgender Day of Visibility.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives.

I am proud that my Administration has stood for justice from the start, working to ensure that the LGBTQI+ community can live openly, in safety, with dignity and respect. I am proud to have appointed transgender leaders to my Administration and to have ended the ban on transgender Americans serving openly in our military. I am proud to have signed historic Executive Orders that strengthen civil rights protections in housing, employment, health care, education, the justice system, and more. I am proud to have signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, ensuring that every American can marry the person they love.

Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation. Whether serving their communities or in the military, raising families or running businesses, they help America thrive. They deserve, and are entitled to, the same rights and freedoms as every other American, including the most fundamental freedom to be their true selves. But extremists are proposing hundreds of hateful laws that target and terrify transgender kids and their families — silencing teachers; banning books; and even threatening parents, doctors, and nurses with prison for helping parents get care for their children. These bills attack our most basic American values: the freedom to be yourself, the freedom to make your own health care decisions, and even the right to raise your own child. It is no surprise that the bullying and discrimination that transgender Americans face is worsening our Nation’s mental health crisis, leading half of transgender youth to consider suicide in the past year. At the same time, an epidemic of violence against transgender women and girls, especially women and girls of color, continues to take too many lives. Let me be clear: All of these attacks are un-American and must end. No one should have to be brave just to be themselves….”

Official White House Statement

How is any of this possible? How is it that our government can be so thoroughly under the control of people with utter contempt for average Americans? It’s economics.

For decades now we have pursued policies, which enrich a tiny percentage of Americans while impoverishing and dispossessing the rest. All good-paying jobs that can be shipped overseas are where they are performed not by unionized workers capable of demanding a living wage and a safe workplace but by veritable slaves. Those jobs that cannot be offshored are given to Third World labor imported here pursuant to our open border policies. These people also enjoy no power to protect themselves or demand decent pay.

The average American increasingly lives paycheck to paycheck, maxing out credit cards, borrowing against the future, and despairing of ever getting ahead. Americans owe over a trillion dollars in credit card debt. The typical American has about $1200 in savings. One major repair to a car or an appliance, and they are broke.

Meanwhile, at the top of the heap, the men and women who own the government are wealthier than ever. Under Joe Biden, the top one percent of Americans are now worth a record $44 trillion. Never before in world history have so few people held so much wealth.

Your government does not work for you. Your government, in fact, hates you. But, then again, to be fair, it’s not really your government anymore. It belongs to the people who own America.