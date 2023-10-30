There is no border. The world is on its way here with the full assistance of the U.S. Government. In the fevered minds of the ideologues in charge in D.C., this is all probably going according to plan. On the ground, in our major cities, this is a disaster of truly Biblical proportions.

In New York, illegals are being forced out of shelters and directed to go to an office in the East Village. Once there they discover that this location is what is known as a reticketing center. Its sole purpose is to provide illegals with tickets – to anywhere on Earth – other than New York City.

“With no sign of a decompression strategy in the near future, we have established a reticketing center for migrants,” a spokesperson for Mayor Adams said.

“Here, the city will redouble efforts to purchase tickets for migrants to help them take the next steps in their journeys, and it helps us triage operations at The Roosevelt for new arrivals.”

In the bizarre world of Joe Biden, where borders don’t exist and you pay for a conveyor belt of camps to move illegals north into the United States across Central America, all this has a certain mad logic. It costs New York City on average $380 a person to house illegals for one day. Plane tickets out of town are bargains at that price.

How many illegals are accepting the offer to be flown out of town is unclear. Those talking to the New York Post did not seem to be jumping at the offer.

“We are not going anywhere else,” one of the men, Jimmy, 30, said.

Another migrant, identified only as Alex, said he, too, turned down a plane ticket out of the Big Apple.

“They offered but I refused because I’ll have a work permit in a month,” the 31-year-old, who is originally from Russia, said.

These guys may have broken U.S. law. They are not idiots. They understand no other country on the planet is going to pay to provide them with food and shelter. They also understand that one way or the other they will be able to find work in the relatively near future. Employers are only too happy to pay a guy under the table who cannot complain about working conditions and jettison American citizens with their crazy ideas about a living wage and safe working conditions.

Make no mistake. Conditions in New York are not bad. They are catastrophic. Illegals are already living on the streets. Winter is fast approaching. People will be dying on the sidewalks in the near future.

The mayor’s top advisor, Ingrid Lewis-Martin has said publicly that Biden has to “close the border” to cut off the influx of migrants.

“The federal government needs to do its job,” Lewis-Martin said in a television interview. “We need the federal government, the Congress members, the Senate, and the president to do [their] job: Close the borders.” She added: “And until you close the borders, you need to come up with a full-on decompression strategy where you can take all of our migrants and move them throughout our 50 states.”

Mayor Adams is actively trying to repeal New York City’s right-to-shelter law. As it is, with that law on the books, every illegal who arrives in the city has the right to demand emergency housing. In practice, the city is already being forced to curtail the provision of housing. Single men for instance now get only one month in a shelter before they are put out on the street.

https://english.elpais.com/usa/2023-10-04/new-york-city-mayor-embarks-on-latin-american-tour-to-address-immigration-crisis-at-its-source.html

The mayor’s office said recently it had set up more than 200 emergency shelters to house illegals. In some cases, it has rented entire hotels. More than 65,000 migrants are in city shelters. Mayor Adams has said he expects the crisis to cost about $12 billion over the next three years.

To pay for all this, Adams has directed all city agencies to slash spending by 5% beginning in November. He has also announced that these agencies should be prepared for further cuts in January and April. An internal email sent to city employees and obtained by Gothamist said that in total, the cuts could add up to 15%. These cuts will affect a wide range of services, including schools as well as police, fire, and sanitation services.

For those who don’t take the ‘free tickets to anywhere’ and who get booted from city shelters, New York has a new plan. Tents. While tent encampments have not yet been set up, Adams has said publicly in response to questions about the possibility that New Yorkers will begin to see "visual signs of this crisis" like other cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles.

“Everything is on the table. We are out of room, and it’s not if people will be sleeping on the streets, it’s when," Adams told reporters at a briefing. "We are at full capacity." He also said city authorities had contacted emergency management officials in other countries to learn how they deal with large-scale tent encampments.

'We’re finding out what are our options," Adams added. "Believe it or not, tents are costly. Everything is costly."

More than 80% of New Yorkers say the flood of illegals is a serious problem and agree with Adams' controversial remarks that the crisis will "destroy New York City."

Joe has disregarded federal law. He is not only not securing the border he is using the powers of the federal government to move millions of people illegally into this country. He is destroying our great cities and bankrupting our citizenry. He shows no signs of changing course, and Congress apparently intends to allow the entire problem to continue to spiral out of control.

On the ground, in New York City, this insanity has led to insane measures. Illegal aliens are being offered plane tickets to anywhere on the globe. “You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.”

