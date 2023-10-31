Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), has been banned from all football-related activities for three years. He was punished for kissing Jenni Hermoso, non-consensually, on the lips during an awards ceremony. Hermosa, a member of the Spanish women’s soccer team, was at the ceremony to receive her medal after the Spanish won the World Cup.

Corissa Griffith, a man, recently beat up a whole bunch of women at a martial arts competition in Georgia. He got four medals for it.

Sane people have been pointing out for some time that the whole idea of allowing guys who “identify” as women to compete against actual women in athletic competitions was going to lead inevitably to the destruction of women’s athletics. That is no longer a possibility. It is now a reality.

Perhaps the most egregious examples of this madness come from the world of wrestling and martial arts. In one recent competition, a 130-pound woman was told to fight a male, “identifying” as a woman. The guy weighed 200 pounds. He was also a former U.S. Marine who had also wrestled in high school.

In many instances, it appears that the women in these competitions are not even told in advance who they will be fighting. They discover they are expected to wrestle a bigger, stronger opponent when they step on the mat.

Female fighters have been very direct in their comments about this practice and the absurdity of being asked to fight men. Describing her experience, professional martial artist Jayden Alexander had this to say about fighting a man calling himself Cordelia Gregory.

“I honestly never thought this would actually happen in a contact sport, especially not MY contact sport,” Alexander, who is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu blue belt, said. “When I saw him, I was so shocked I didn’t know how to respond.”

“The fact of the matter is that he had a man’s strength. I train with men and women and the difference is massive. After my match with Cordelia, I sat mat-side and cried as my teammates massaged out my cramping forearms.”

This is not an isolated case. This is not an aberration. This is becoming the norm. During one recent Jiu-Jitsu competition, there were more men competing in the women’s category than there were actual “birthing people.” Earlier this month female athletes in one Jiu-Jitsu competition walked out and boycotted the competition to protest being forced to wrestle a succession of males masquerading as women.

The situation is so dire that it has led to the creation of an organization called the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS). ICONS is dedicated to saving women’s sports and fighting the junk science used to support the push to allow “transgender” athletes to compete against women. In place of trendy, made-up concepts like “gender identity” ICONS relies on cold hard facts, what the left calls in other contexts “the science.”

“Biological sex is the single most important determinant of athletic performance that is known.”

Dr. Ross Tucker, PhD, Physiology

“Testosterone levels between males and females do not overlap in the absence of pathology. No female, regardless of PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), will have male levels of testosterone. The impacts of testosterone on male development begin in utero, continue through infancy, and explode during adolescence.” “Males who suppress testosterone and use feminizing hormones do not mitigate male biological advantage.” “The latest study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine indicates males retain significant strength and cardio-pulmonary benefits even 14 years after transition treatments (on average, 20% advantage).” “Sex in humans is binary and immutable. There are two sexes – male and female. Every human body develops around the formation of large or small gametes (sperm or ova), whether or not they are ever produced. The developmental paths are antagonistic. There is no way to reverse, reboot, or undo the pathways of development.” iconswomen.com

Let’s spend a little more time in reality. Compared to women men have:

- 60-100% greater arm strength

- 25-60% greater leg strength

- 15-20% jumping advantage

- 10-13% greater speed

- Larger muscle mass

- Less fat

- Larger hearts

- Greater lung capacity

- Higher bone density

As of 2017, the top female track athlete in the world ran a time slower than that of 4341 men and 285 boys under eighteen in the 400 meters.

There is a reason why Mom and Dad told their sons for generations never to “hit a girl.” That was because they lived in the real world, where everyone knew that men and boys were bigger, stronger, and faster than women and girls. They also knew by the way that men could not give birth, breastfeed, or menstruate.

We are through the looking glass, and we better come back from this “Wonderland” very soon. In the meantime, just so you know. You can beat up a woman and get a medal now. Just don’t kiss her on the lips while you do it.

(Editor’s Note: The author is not endorsing Rubiales’ behavior.)

