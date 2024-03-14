Once upon a time, the book Alice in Wonderland seemed like nonsense. Alice falls down a rabbit hole and lands in another world. After that, nothing makes any sense. It is all topsy-turvy and mind-bending in its madness.

That was then. This is now. Sometime around 2020, we all fell down a rabbit hole, and now everything around us is nonsensical and mad.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen are shooting at ships in the Red Sea. Most commercial ship traffic has fled so that critical waterway is effectively closed. The Houthis are Iranian puppets. They are armed and trained and in many cases directed by Iran. The attacks on shipping in the Red Sea are part of a broader Iranian offensive in the Middle East which has included for many months direct attacks on U.S. forces.

Joe Biden has sent U.S. naval ships to the Red Sea. There they shoot down Houthi drones and missiles that are made in Iran or made to Iranian specifications in Yemen. The drones and missiles the Houthis shoot cost very little to make and operate. Every missile we fire runs somewhere around $2 million.

Still, even using cheap missiles and drones, the Iranians and the Houthis may eventually run out of cash to keep up this fight. We might actually win by default if they run out of weapons.

So, Joe is riding to the rescue. He is handing billions of dollars to Tehran just to make sure they can keep manufacturing the weapons they need to kill our people.

The Biden administration on Wednesday reapproved a sanctions waiver that unlocked roughly $10 billion in frozen funds for the Iranian government. Yes, you read that right. The Iranians are supplying weapons to the Houthis so they can keep shooting at our ships. We are effectively in an undeclared war with Iran and its surrogates, and Joe is sending $10 billion to the people we are fighting.

As one would expect the State Department is busy assuring everyone that the funds can only be used for humanitarian purposes. This is as usual nonsense. No one has any real capacity to control where the money goes, how it is spent, or how much is siphoned off to pay for Iranian military and intelligence activities.

https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/biden-admin-renews-iran-sanctions-waiver-that-unlocks-upwards-of-10-billion-for-regime/

Understand the gravity of the situation. The press routinely reports on engagements in which U.S. naval forces shoot down Houthi drones and missiles and do their best to make this all seem like some sort of video game. They use terms like “turkey shoot” to describe the shootdown of incoming Houthi munitions.

This is not a game. This is not a joke. The U.S. ships firing at the Houthis are using up the limited number of missiles they can carry on board. Those missiles cannot be restocked at sea. When they are gone that ship is effectively defenseless until it can make it to a port where it can be restocked.

A single missile strike on a U.S. ship could be fatal. Multiple hits would almost certainly send that ship to the bottom. The loss of life would be horrific. The damage to U.S. prestige would be incalculable.

During the recent State of the Union address the father of a Marine killed during Biden’s disastrous flight from Afghanistan, interrupted the speech to call attention to Biden’s complicity in his son’s death. He was pointing out what all informed observers know. Biden refused all advice from the military on how to conduct the withdrawal. He refused to allow the retention of Bagram airbase. He put our people in a trap in a valley surrounded by high ground with no standoff room or ability to control the situation.

Biden signed the death warrants for the people we lost at Abbey Gate. The only miracle is that the rest of them made it out alive. We could just as well have watched American transport aircraft being destroyed on takeoff or landing and hundreds of Americans killed.

The blood of the 13 who died in Kabul is on Joe’s hands. He may yet get a whole lot more people killed.

Our forces in the Red Sea are being placed in an untenable position and denied the ability to take the necessary actions to defend themselves. And, now, Joe is making sure that the people trying to destroy us have the cash they need to keep up the fight. You are paying to arm the Houthis so they can keep trying to kill our sailors.