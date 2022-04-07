We are two years into a pandemic that originated in a bio lab in China. We debate how COVID-19 got out of that lab and the extent to which it had been engineered before it did so. What is beyond dispute by any reasonable person is that China unleashed this plague and is responsible for all the damage it has caused.

COVID-19 is now waning. The next attack has already begun. This one is chemical, and Joe Biden and the CCP are combining to make sure it kills a lot more people than COVID ever did.

Fentanyl is slaughtering Americans. The leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45 is now fentanyl overdose. It is not COVID. It is not cancer. It is fentanyl.

President Biden’s open border policies have taken a bad problem and made it infinitely worse. This poison is literally flooding across our southern border in quantities previously unimaginable. In FY21, enough fentanyl was seized by Customs and Border Protection to kill every American nearly seven times over.

Fentanyl is made in clandestine factories in Mexico and then moved into the United States. All of the precursor chemicals from which the drug is manufactured however come from China. Sometimes it is sold as fentanyl. In many other cases, this incredibly powerful drug is disguised as fake prescription pills or even mixed in with heroin. Many people who overdose are not even aware they are using fentanyl.

Speaking recently DEA Administrator Anne Milgram spelled the situation out quite clearly. “What we know is that China is providing chemicals to Mexico, to the criminal drug networks that are then mass-producing these fake prescription pills. They’re being sold as if they were Xanax as if they were Oxy as if they were Percocet. But there’s no Xanax, no Oxy, no Percocet in them. They’re fentanyl. But it isn’t just young people that we see, it’s also older Americans. Right now, this is the leading cause of death. Overdoses are the leading cause of death for men between the age of 18 and 45. There are more overdose deaths than car accidents and gun violence. So, we have to be really expansive in understanding that it’s just not teens, it’s Americans of all ages, cuts across every single demographic, rural, urban, suburban, and that people are dying at record rates.”

“In just the 12 months between June 2020 and May 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdose — more than twice the number of U.S. traffic fatalities or gun-violence deaths during that period. Some two-thirds of these deaths — about 170 fatalities each day, primarily among those ages 18 to 45 — involved synthetic opioids. The primary driver of the opioid epidemic today is illicit fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times more potent than heroin.” Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking: Final. Report.

Fentanyl seizures at the border increased by 134% in FY 2021 under President Biden’s watch. Fentanyl poisoning deaths doubled in 30 states between 2019 and 2021, according to an analysis of U.S. government data. Criminal drug cartels are flooding the U.S. with counterfeit pills. More counterfeit pills were seized in 2021 than in the previous two years combined, with two out of every five pills containing a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

Every state in the Union is affected. This is not just a scourge of inner cities. In 2021 there were an average of two fentanyl deaths a day in Colorado. In Spokane County, seizures of fentanyl increased by 1,098%, the DEA says. The DEA has launched a nationwide initiative called Operation Engage to try and combat the menace. It focuses on 11 municipalities. The list of those areas reads like an All-American travelogue: Albuquerque, Baton Rouge, Broward County, Kalamazoo, Kansas City, Manchester, Philadelphia, Richmond, Southern California, Spokane, and Yavapai.

The quantities of fentanyl being found inside the United States are staggering. In late 2021 Arizona reported seizing $9 million dollars worth of fentanyl pills. The quantity of fentanyl seized could have killed half the population of the state.

Two milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal dose. A teaspoon holds about 5,000 milligrams, enough to kill 2,500 people. One pound of fentanyl, or 453,592 milligrams, could kill 226,796 people.

In 2021, fentanyl caused the death of one person every 8.57 minutes, or 175 people a day in the U.S.

The nonprofit group Families Against Fentanyl has called on the Biden administration to designate fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction (WMD). Predictably enough the administration has not responded to the demand.

China and the Mexican drug cartels are waging war against the United States. They are flooding our nation with deadly poison and killing Americans by the droves. Joe Biden is standing by watching it happen. He is taking no action to compel the Chinese to stop the flow of precursor chemicals. He is deliberately leaving our southern border wide open and allowing this horror to continue.

Xi Jinping and the Mexican drug cartels are killing America, and Joe Biden is helping them do it.

