In 1930 Al Capone was effectively king of Chicago. He was above the law and had large numbers of public officials in his pocket. At the request of the City of Chicago, the federal government sent in a guy named Eliot Ness. He recruited a special team of incorruptible cops that came to be called the “Untouchables.” They resisted all Capone’s efforts to bribe or intimidate them. Their investigation led to Capone’s indictment on 5000 federal charges. Capone went to prison and did his time at Alcatraz.

We could sure use Ness now.

Yesterday the House Committee on the Judiciary, Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence U.S. House of Representatives released another report as part of their continuing investigation into the efforts of members of the Intelligence Community to interfere in American domestic politics. Specifically, this report focused on the fact that some of the individuals who signed onto the infamous “51 Spies” letter that falsely branded Hunter Biden’s laptop as Russian disinformation were actually in the pay of the Central Intelligence Agency at the time they did so.

Here are some excerpts from that report:

“…in the final weeks before the 2020 presidential election, 51 former intelligence officials coordinated with the Biden campaign to discredit serious allegations about Biden family influence peddling. In issuing a public statement using their official titles, these former intelligence officials sought to cast an explosive New York Post story and Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop as “Russian disinformation. President Biden even cited to the statement in a televised debate with President Trump shortly before the election to accuse President Trump of leveling false accusations. As a result, the explosive allegations about Biden family misconduct were buried and millions of Americans cast their votes for president without a full set of facts. The 51 former intelligence officials’ Hunter Biden statement was a blatant political operation from the start.”

“It originated with a call from top Biden campaign official—and now Secretary of State—Antony Blinken to former Deputy Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Michael Morell. The Committees’ investigation revealed that without this outreach from Blinken, Morell would not have written the statement. Indeed, Morell told the Committees that the Blinken phone call “triggered” his intent to write the statement.”

“The statement’s drafters were open about the goal of the project: “[W]e think Trump will attack Biden on the issue at this week’s debate” and “we want to give the [Vice President] a talking point to use in response.”

“Some of the statement’s signatories, including Michael Morell, were on active contract with the CIA at the time of the Hunter Biden statement’s publication. Throughout the course of the Committees’ investigation, the signatories claimed to not have had access to any classified information when asserting that the allegations surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop had “all the hallmarks” of Russian disinformation. However, at the time of the statement’s publication, at least two signatories—Morell and former CIA Inspector General David Buckley—were on the CIA’s payroll as contractors.”

The report also notes that the leaders of the CIA including then Director Gina Haspel were aware of the letter before it was published and that CIA had seen the letter’s contents.

In considering the enormity of these revelations it is important to remember what the contents of Hunter’s laptop are. They are not simply photos and videos of a despicable man-child snorting cocaine and partying with hookers in hotel rooms across the world. What is on that laptop documents massive corruption and directly implicates Joe Biden in the taking of vast sums of money from foreign interests hostile to the United States of America. Chief amongst these would be Communist China.

A great deal of that money came from individuals known to be connected to Chinese intelligence. Hunter’s laptop told us it was very possible that Joe Biden had been bought and paid for by our number one enemy on the planet. This was potentially the greatest counterintelligence threat we had ever faced.

In response, the man who is now Secretary of State called up Morell - the guy who covered up the Benghazi disaster - and got him to recruit a bunch of his fellow “spies” to write a letter branding the laptop as Russian disinformation. Then Morell implemented that plan and handed Biden his “talking point” so he could look Americans in the eye on national television and lie bald-faced about the laptop and its implications. Fifty-one former intelligence officers colluded to hide evidence that the man running for President might well be under Beijing’s control.

All of that happened while Morell was on CIA’s payroll and with the full knowledge of the lady running the CIA at the time, Gina Haspel. How many of the other signatories to the letter were on CIA’s payroll at the time remains unclear. According to the New York Post at least one, David Buckley was a CIA contractor. Two others may have been as well but CIA is withholding their names claiming the information is classified.

The word treason comes to mind at times like this. American intelligence officers should not be within ten miles of American domestic politics and yet here we have individuals at the very pinnacle of the IC actively working to manipulate our electoral process and determine who sits in the Oval Office. The rot is pervasive. The time for ignoring that fact has long passed.

It is time to root out the corruption and put the American people back in control.

Where is Eliot Ness when you need him?