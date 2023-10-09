Israel and Hamas are at war. Hamas launched attacks on Israel over the weekend. Those attacks were on an unprecedented scale. Large numbers of organized fighters took out border crossings, destroyed border fences, and then fanned out to attack Israeli towns and settlements. People were murdered, raped, and tortured on the streets of normally safe neighborhoods. Israel is struggling to regain control and retake its territory.

Ben Bergquam reports an increase in Syrian illegal immigrants in Lukeville, AZ.

When does it happen here?

The Biden administration has abandoned control over our borders. It has focused its efforts in fact on making sure that so-called migrants can get here as easily as possible and in as large of numbers as possible. Your Border Patrol is now a welcome wagon for migrants brought here on a conveyor belt of camps run by the United Nations but financed largely by you the American taxpayer.

Most of the individuals entering our country illegally are not women or children. They are fighting-age males. Increasingly they are from the Middle East or Sub-Saharan Africa. These are areas in which large, anti-American Islamic terrorist groups operate. The mission of those groups remains the destruction of the United States.

Nobody is contending that everyone coming to the United States is a terrorist. Everyone with any sense understands that economic factors are the primary driver of illegal immigration. These people expect to have a better life here, although increasingly that better life may well be at the expense of tax-paying American citizens.

Still, it cannot be denied that when you open your borders and allow the mass movement of fighting-age males into your country you are setting yourself up for disaster. You are creating the conditions under which groups and nations hostile to the United States can infiltrate teams of individuals onto your soil in preparation for an attack.

In point of fact, you do not actually have to spend your time trudging across Central America to enter the U.S. illegally anymore. Biden’s Customs and Border Control has created an app called CBP One. Using the app you literally schedule in advance the time, date, and location for your illegal entry into the United States.

Increasingly, illegals just fly into major U.S. airports and are then, after a brief processing period, released into the interior of the United States.

Think somebody is screening these people and weeding out the terrorists? Think again.

From January through September 5, 2023, DHS vetting resulted in only 698 rejections for unspecified “Ineligibility Reasons” out of 225,000 persons entering using the CBP app. That means a tiny fraction of one percent of those folks flooding in the United States are turned around and sent home.

At least 4.3 million foreign nationals have entered the United States in the 30 months since Biden took office. Millions more are on their way. Nobody is doing any meaningful vetting. Essentially all of them are getting in, and nobody really has any idea who they are or what they intend.

After 9/11 we erected significant defenses to prevent terrorists from entering the country and staging attacks here. Those defenses are gone now. We are inviting the world to come here and doing nothing of consequence to determine who in this flood of humanity is here not to seek a better life but perhsaps to kill us and destroy our civilization.

What we do know is that vast numbers of special interest aliens are showing up here. Special interest aliens are persons from nations flagged with significant connections to terrorism. There are so many of these people coming here in fact that a new Muslims-only migrant shelter opened in Tijuana in June 2022 to cater to the new high demand.

In November of 2022, interviews at the shelter showed the presence of Uzbeks, Tajikistanis, and Syrians. The shelter exists for the express purpose of giving special interest aliens a place to rest and plan their illegal border crossings. It is two blocks from the U.S. border.

When asked about the shelter and whether or not the U.S. government was focused on it a DHS intelligence officer responded, “No. We are not.” Asked why, the DHS officer responded that the shelter’s work was regarded as humanitarian and therefore protected from U.S. law enforcement interest. “That is no longer within the scope of our criminal investigations. Because they are doing humanitarian work, they get to operate basically with impunity.”

There is no border. There is no screening of any consequence being done. If you are an unemployed Yemeni male who dreams of working in a pizza place in New York one day you can come here without hindrance. By the same token if you are an unemployed Yemeni male who believes deeply that the United States is an evil, racist construct and what you want most in life is to die in a suicide attack on American soil – you too can come here and bring with you as many of your like-minded friends as you see fit.

No one will do anything to impede you in the accomplishment of your mission.

All this we know. What we don’t know but may well find out is this – when will Gaza happen here?

