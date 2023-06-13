The Biden administration is currently claiming its enforcement measures at the border have resulted in a 70% reduction in apprehensions. ‘The crisis is over. Joe has gained control over the border, and we can all sleep well in our beds at night.’

This is what we used to call in the intel business a lie.

It is true that apprehensions at the border are down significantly. This is because illegals no longer need to try to cross the border and attempt to escape apprehension. They can now use an app created by the Biden administration to schedule a time at which they will appear and then present themselves to enter the country – illegally.

The Biden administration – without any legal authority whatsoever –has now created an overt system by which foreign nationals can break our laws, disregard our borders, and be admitted to the country – as illegals. If that sounds insane, it is not. It is very clever. It is a shell game being run on the American people.

The Biden administration has from day one adopted a policy of open illegal immigration. It has erased our borders. It has built what amounts to a conveyor belt of camps across Central America to bring literally millions of individuals into the country without any legal authorization whatsoever. It has then moved those illegals at taxpayer expense into communities all across the country including our largest cities.

Unfortunately, all that was messy. Even with a compliant media that functions as a kind of American Pravda for this regime, people were beginning to notice what was happening. Joe tried flying illegals into smaller regional airports under the cover of darkness, but even that was hard to hide. Americans were beginning to understand that their country was being invaded.

So, now we have “lawful pathways.” It works like this. If you are an illegal, you just go online and use an app created by the Biden administration to schedule a date and time at which to present yourself at the border. That app is called CBP One.

You make an appointment to enter the country illegally. Oh, and if you can’t access the app for some reason, no problem. Just tell the Border Patrol you didn’t have internet service and you can still be processed.

Once processing is done you are released with a notice telling you to show up in court. Currently, dates for such hearings are being set many years into the future. Once you are released you are not monitored in any fashion and your notice to appear functions as your legal permission to stay here – illegally – at least until the hearing is held. The number of people who actually show up for such hearings is needless to say miniscule.

Erin Dwinell of the Heritage Foundation summed this up quite succinctly in a recent article.

“Thus, the same illegal aliens who would otherwise be attempting to cross between ports of entry are being shifted directly to them.

The administration calls this process a “lawful pathway,” but mass paroling tens of thousands of inadmissible aliens through the ports make neither the process nor the aliens using it, lawful.

In fact, the executive branch does not have the constitutional authority to provide this visa-like benefit to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens.”

Missouri and 17 other states have filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over this new patently illegal policy. “The situation at the southern border is out of control, all thanks to Joe Biden,” Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “He refuses to carry out his constitutionally mandated responsibilities, so we’re taking him to court to force him to do his job.”

“Despite what Secretary Mayorkas and other officials at DHS are advising the American public regarding the numbers being down, what we’ve come to observe is rather a shell game in the way numbers are actually documented and reported. The numbers of human beings crossing into America without appropriate documentation are indeed still at the record levels that we saw prior to the end of Title 42 but the classification of those human beings, and the way they’re brought into the country, has been very cleverly changed by the administration. And we seek clarity on that today.”

House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement Chairman Clay Higgins (R-LA)

Across the board, the Biden administration demonstrates a level of contempt for the American people and the rule of law that is breathtaking. It uses the instruments of power, including law enforcement, to push a radical transformative agenda on the country. It completely disregards existing statutes, the Constitution, and the other branches of government.

Biden is not President. He is king. He answers to no one and cares not one whit what the American people think about his policies or his illegal activities. Congress sits quietly to one side, watching the foundations of the republic wash away, and does nothing.

Want to enter the United States illegally? Forget all that running around in the desert paying drug cartels and hoping not to get raped. We’ve got an app for that.

