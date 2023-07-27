Adnan Afridi was a Pakistani policeman in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khyber district. On Tuesday he pursued a suicide bomber into the Ali Masjid Mosque in Peshawar. The suicide bomber detonated his vest. Ali was killed. The mosque was leveled. This is only the latest in a spate of terror attacks inside Pakistan.

The question we need to ask ourselves now is when do the suicide bombings start here.

This past week Just the News reported an explosion in the number of individuals being detained at our southern border who are on the terror watchlist. So far in fiscal 2023, 140 people on the terror list have been apprehended trying to cross the border between ports of entry. In all of last year, 98 such individuals were caught. That was already a record.

In the last year of Donald Trump’s presidency, three individuals on the terror watch list were intercepted.

The key question that the press appears uninterested in asking is “why?”

Yemenis on the terror watchlist are not suddenly showing up in Mexico and trying to sneak across the border out of an interest in visiting the Alamo or opening bodegas in New York. There is a reason why we are now awash in dangerous individuals with known ties to terrorism who are trying to sneak into our country.

They are being sent here.

We are seeing this influx for the same reason Pakistan now finds itself under siege. Afghanistan is once again a terrorist safe haven. The Taliban and their terrorist allies, including Al Qaida, are exporting jihad. Pakistan is the closest target, but we are on the list as well. Plans for attacks here are certainly already in motion.

“This un-secure border, it's not simply a threat from possible criminals and others in South America, there are people from a variety of countries, not just China, who I think are sneaking in,” said Fred Fleitz, a long-time CIA analyst who served as chief of staff to the National Security Council under Trump in speaking to Just the News.

Mark Morgan, the former acting commissioner of the Customs Border Protection agency added, “We literally could have the next terrorist sleeper cell in the United States planning a terrorist attack, and we would have no idea.”

In a recent letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Representatives Jim Jordan, James Comer, and Mark Green noted their concern not simply over the number of terrorists being intercepted but all those who were escaping capture. “These ‘known gotaways’ do not provide biometric or biographic information to USBP agents and continue their journey into the interior of the country without background checks against law enforcement databases….Terrorists and other bad actors will attempt to exploit weaknesses in border security and vetting procedures to infiltrate the United States. We fear these known gotaways could also include illegal aliens with terrorist ties.”

The Biden administration is doing its best to simply ignore the danger and the possibility that attacks inside the United States are imminent. Any discussion of the peril we are all in might jeopardize the current “no borders” policy. The Brits apparently have no such reservations. They are telling it like it is.

Speaking earlier this month, British Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced the relaunch of the British counterterrorism strategy called “The Contest” and had this to say in part.

“So, when it comes to counter-terrorism, we do this through CONTEST - our counter-terrorism strategy. CONTEST has a clear mission: to reduce the risk from terrorism to the UK, its citizens, and its interests overseas so that people can go about their lives freely and with confidence. The last formal update of CONTEST was 5 years ago. Since then, we have seen nine declared attacks and 39 disrupted attacks. The terrorist threat is enduring. While Islamist terrorism remains the predominant threat, the key point today is that terrorist attacks are becoming increasingly unpredictable, making them harder to detect and investigate.’ “By far the biggest terrorist threat comes from Islamism. It accounts for 67% of attacks since 2018 and about three-quarters of MI5’s caseload. Islamist terror groups, including Daesh and al-Qaida, continue to seek to plan and enable attacks in countries such as the UK.”

Only last month a terror attack by ISIS was foiled in the UK. General Abdul Wahab Al-Saadi, Iraq’s top counterterrorism officer said that he knew ISIS was in contact with UK-based terrorista and that the Iraqis had provided the intelligence which allowed the attack to be disrupted

Here is the stark reality.

The Biden administration’s decisions to abandon Afghanistan to the Taliban and relinquish control over our southern border means that Islamic terrorists now have a safe haven from which to operate and easy access to targets inside the United States. The massive increase in the number of individuals on the terror watchlist being apprehended tells us that our enemies are taking full advantage of both of these things. They are already sending attack teams our way.

We all share a border with Afghanistan now, and we will all soon feel the pain being felt in Pakistan.

Share