Yesterday four gunmen attacked a concert hall near Moscow. At least 143 people were killed. An unknown number remain hospitalized. Responsibility for the attack has been claimed by ISIS-K. ISIS-K is an ISIS offshoot based in Afghanistan.

The Russians appear to have captured all four gunmen and are questioning them. They also say they have detained seven other individuals connected to the plot. According to the Russians, the names of the four gunmen in custody are Makhmadrasul Nasridinov, 27, Rivozhidin Ismonov, 51, Shokhindzhonn Safolzoda, 21, and Rustam Nazarov, 29.

The Russians have also charged that Ukraine is behind the attack. There is no available evidence at this point to support that assertion.

The United States acquired intelligence warning of such an attack weeks ago and took precautions at its embassy in Moscow accordingly. In accordance with U.S. law, the Russians were also advised of the threat. What if anything the Russians did in response to the warning is unclear.

The four gunmen appear to have had substantial training. They moved in formation methodically through the concert hall firing continuously and pursuing the unarmed civilians they were murdering. Efforts to evade the attackers were in many cases brutally ineffective.

Twenty-eight bodies were found in one of the restrooms. Fourteen bodies were found on a single staircase. Entire families were found dead together and in some cases, dead mothers were found embracing their murdered children.

Press reports indicate the four individuals in custody are from Tajikistan. That nation borders Afghanistan. The Associated Press is quoting an unnamed American intelligence officer who says that the United States learned some time ago that ISIS-K in Afghanistan was planning an attack in Moscow and had shared the information with Russian officials.

The growth in the capability of ISIS-K has been noted for some time, and the permissive environment inside Afghanistan currently has made it possible for the group to significantly grow its capabilities. It has also been long established that Tajik fighters within ISIS-K have a reputation as the most aggressive and well-trained.

A full evaluation of the implications of this attack will have to await the compilation of additional data. Some things, though, are clear right now from the standpoint of American national security.

- The threat of Islamic terrorism has not gone away. In the Intelligence Community, they may be obsessed with DEI and not hurting a terrorist’s feelings through the use of harsh language. Out in the real world, the boys who want to slaughter infidels are still just as bloodthirsty as ever.

- Any debate about the implications of abandoning Afghanistan should now be over. We have allowed the creation of a terrorist superstate and allowed our enemies the time and space they need to prepare attacks worldwide. All the nonsensical claims about how we were going to monitor and control this threat from “over the horizon” have been proven to be just that – nonsense.

- The Russians were warned about the impending danger and did nothing of consequence to prepare. We have been warned repeatedly that attacks could begin again here anytime. We also are doing nothing of consequence. The clock is ticking. We are running out of time.

Just to put a fine point on the danger, let’s consider this. There is a regular pipeline of illegal immigrants from Central Asia, including Tajikistan, into the United States via our southern border. Those individuals traveling to the United States typically transit Istanbul, just as the attackers did on their way to Moscow. Istanbul is a known logistical hub for ISIS-K operations.

“There was a big uptick in the number of migrants from Central Asian countries last year, with more than 50,000 people from the region illegally entering the United States. Among them were some 17,000 from Uzbekistan, 7,000 from Kyrgyzstan, 3,000 from Tajikistan, 2,700 from Kazakhstan, and some 2,000 from Turkmenistan.”

RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty March 20,2024

In a single U.S. border sector, San Diego, California, 140,000 illegal migrants, including around 2,500 Uzbek citizens, 500 Tajiks, and about 400 Kyrgyz nationals, have entered the United States since the beginning of this year, according to the Border Patrol.

A lot of people are dead. Why the Russians did not take the necessary steps to prevent this remains at this point unclear.

A lot of people are going to die here too unless we change course very quickly. Nobody thinks that all 500 Tajiks that have come across our border since January are terrorists, but if the plan is to hope that none of them were, then we are just counting down to tragedy.

We have been warned. Again.