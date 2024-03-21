In the original Planet of the Apes film Charlton Heston famously yells “It’s a madhouse” in response to the topsy-turvy nature of the world in which he finds himself. He might as well have been talking about the situation inside the Intelligence Community (IC) under the control of the revolutionaries that rule there now.

Afghanistan is a terrorist superstate. Al Qaeda is there in strength and making no secret of its intention to strike us here again. Pakistan is fighting for its very survival against Islamic extremists who want to make Islamabad the next Kabul. Two hundred Pakistani nuclear weapons hang in the balance.

The Houthis have effectively closed the Red Sea to commercial shipping traffic. Iran either has nuclear weapons or is poised to acquire them at any moment. Russia issues routine threats regarding the use of nuclear weapons.

Our borders have ceased to exist. Anything and anyone can enter at any time. We could experience a WMD attack on our soil at any moment.

China has issued an endless string of warnings that it intends to take Taiwan soon. It has in place the ships and planes to initiate a blockade of that island nation at virtually any moment. That act alone will likely collapse the world economy.

One would presume our Intelligence Community would be hard at work acquiring the critical intelligence we need to survive the multitude of threats we are facing. One would presume incorrectly.

In the IC the focus is on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). There is now in fact a specific IC-wide office of DEI, which puts out a regular newsletter telling the troops what ideology to espouse and, of course, what language to use.

“This article is about one of our goals: disentangling Islam from words and phrases used to discuss terrorism and extremist violence…Some of the problematic phrases include, but are not limited to: ‘Salafi-Jihadist,’ ‘Jihadist,’ ‘Islamic-Extremist,’ ‘Sunni/Shia-Extremism,’ and ‘Radical Islamists.’” “The Dive”, Winter edition, a publication of the IC’s office of DEI.

You understand that the critical aspect of counterterrorism is not hurting the feelings of the guy who is trying to detonate his suicide vest inside a crowded mosque, because the worshippers are on the wrong side of a 1500-year-old theological dispute.

The commissars at the Dive then go on to illustrate the critical importance of language with a series of factually incorrect and honestly bizarre statements about the origins of certain common expressions. For instance, according to the thought police, you should not say “cake walk” because the expression originally referred to an event at which slaves were made to dance, and the best dancer got a cake. Apparently, the authors of “The Dive” have never been to small town and rural America where cakewalks are very common and have no connection to slavery whatsoever.

The winter edition of “The Dive” also includes a fascinating article about a male intelligence officer who dresses up in women’s clothes and believes doing so makes him better at his job. This is because, for example, wearing heels makes him sensitive to how much they make your feet hurt. Also, he knows how uncomfortable brassieres can get after a long day at work.

No word on how the local population where the officer is posted reacts to his cross-dressing or to what extent possible sources share the cross-dresser’s feelings about his fetish. Then, again, the IC being what it is today, the odds are this “intelligence officer” never leaves Northern Virginia and never actually interacts with foreigners anyway.

The lady who runs the DEI office in the IC is named Stephanie La Rue. Before this, she ran the DEI shop at CIA. Before that, she was a lawyer for a few years at CIA. She has never recruited a source. She has never run an op. She has no idea what the real business of the IC is, how hard it can be, or how to stay alive abroad in a very dangerous business.

It doesn’t matter. All that is irrelevant now. Ideology is paramount and signalling your conformity is all that really matters.

At the top of the IC sits the Director of National Intelligence. She is Avril Haines. Avril is the former owner of a bookstore in Fells Point in Baltimore that specialized in readings of erotic literature. She became a lawyer, got work in D.C., and attached herself to those around Barack Obama. She has no idea what the IC does or should do, but you can bet she will move in lockstep with the ideology now holding sway in D.C.

Intelligence work can be dangerous. If you screw up you may very well end up dead. More importantly, if you don’t know what you are doing you may get a lot of other people killed as well.

We are facing a multitude of threats – any of which could cause us severe harm at almost any time. We don’t have the luxury of indulging the revolutionaries now holding control in Washington. Unfortunately, that is exactly what we are doing. We are empowering the radicals and neutering the very agencies we need to stay alive.

It truly is a madhouse.