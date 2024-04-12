Zakiya Carr Johnson is the new head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) for the U.S. State Department. For those of you not up on your revolutionary terminology that means she is the State Department’s commissar. It is her job to require you to adopt the current lingo and to make sure you get your “mind right.”

Carr Johnson previously served as then-President Barack Obama's senior adviser and director of the first Race, Ethnicity and Social Inclusion Unit at the State Department. Other than that Johnson’s resume consists of running some private outfits that peddle Marxist rhetoric and focus on destroying the system. In an interview three years ago she had this to say.

"Because we live and work within systems… so deeply rooted in patriarchy and colonialism and racism and otherism, we tend to be very resistant to shifts and changes. It's very uncomfortable for many colleagues… A culture of misogyny has allowed men to act without consequence and it becomes part of what we believe is normal, right? In order to make any change, we've literally got to be about the work of dismantling that traditional structure at every juncture." Fox News

Johnson has also referred to the United States as a “failed historic model.”

This is the lady who is in charge of setting the tone inside the agency of the United States Government which is supposed to represent our values and ideals to the world. Welcome to the Revolution. The enemy is inside the wire.