The Taliban recently issued a warning to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesman advised that if the UN did not ease up on pressure on the group it would face “stern consequences.” Per the Taliban, all sanctions against the group must be lifted or there will be a “response which is not in the interest of anyone.”

In case you might have trouble sorting out what kind of “stern response” the Taliban has in mind, the Taliban also recently released a video of top Haqqani leaders, including Sirajuddin & Badruddin Haqqani, Qari Zakir, Mullah Sangeen Zadran, and Ghani Muhammad dispatching the suicide assault team that attacked Forward Operating Base Fenty at Jalalabad Airport in 2010. FOB Fenty was located at the Jalalabad City airport and was manned by U.S. troops.

Sirajuddin Haqqani is the Taliban’s current Interior Minister and one of its two deputy leaders. He is also the guy in whose home Zawahiri was just found and killed.

The circulation of the 2010 video is a clear, and not particularly subtle, way of telling the United States and its allies that they will either pay up, release frozen Afghan funds and remove sanctions against the Taliban or face the consequences. It is inconvenient no doubt for the Biden administration, which continues to try to sell us on the fantasy that the Taliban have changed. It is not in any way surprising.

The Taliban are terrorists, and Afghanistan is a terrorist super state that dwarfs anything ISIS ever built. The Taliban continue to work hand in glove with Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups. There is no possibility of normalizing relations or reaching some kind of accommodation.

A group of former Afghan officials addressed all this head-on in a recent open letter.

"According to a 2021 UN Security Council report, the 'Haqqani Network remains a hub for outreach and cooperation with regional foreign terrorist groups and is the primary liaison between the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.' After the Taliban's takeover [in August 2021], Khalil Haqqani, the brother of the Haqqani Network founder Jalaluddin Haqqani, spoke publicly in Kabul’s Pul-e Khishti Mosque despite a US$5 million bounty on his head saying that 'relations between the Taliban, especially the Haqqani Network and Al-Qaeda remain close, based on friendship, a history of shared struggle, ideological sympathy and intermarriage.' "According to the Taliban's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban have established a battalion of suicide bombers that will be part of their Martyrdom Brigade in a clear sign of continued use of terrorist tactics rather than transitioning into a regular army. Normalization of relations with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan poses a clear and present threat to the stability of the region and the world. "The IEA represents a concise model for jihadist takeover of a nation state which, in the event of normalization, would show that jihadists can not only seize a country, repress its people through violence and gender apartheid, but they can achieve the basics of statehood. This is when Afghanistan under the Taliban rule has increasingly turned into a safehaven for terrorists. Suicide bombers are being trained in large groups (by the thousands) in provinces such as Kunduz with the chief purpose of carrying out terror campaigns in Afghanistan as well as other countries. "Normalization, creeping attempts at legitimization or any recognition of the Taliban-run IEA, in any form, including their right to travel, will embolden the Taliban and other terrorist groups in their pursuit of power, and reward them for their disregard and ignorance of international norms and universal human rights." Open Letter Signed by 70 Former Afghan Senior Officials

In the face of all this, there can of course be only one possible course of action for the Biden administration. It will press ahead with talks with the Taliban aimed at releasing to the Taliban billions in frozen Afghan assets, normalizing relations, and improving the state of the Afghan economy. Seems that folks in our State Department and National Security Council are losing sleep at night thinking about how hard it is for the Haqqanis to make ends meet in the new capital of worldwide terror.

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, speaking at an Afghanistan-focused conference in Uzbekistan recently discussed the state of the U.S. – Taliban dialogue.

"We have made it clear that a future recapitalisation of the (Afghanistan) central bank and the Afghan financial system is possible provided that reasonable and serious steps are taken to professionalise the central bank, to enhance its AML/CFT (anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing) architecture and its independence," he said.

Yes, Thomas West believes that he can ask the Taliban, – who are terrorists – to pledge to counter terrorist financing and that they will agree to do socking is that he might believe that this agreement will have actual significance. He may also believe in the Easter Bunny and that the Stork brings babies. We will have to follow up on those points.

The U.S. is holding $7 billion in Afghan funds. The Biden administration is getting ready to hand that money over to men who believe God has put them on Earth to kill infidels and that suicide bombings are a sure way to enter paradise.

Biden gave Afghanistan and a boatload of advanced weapons to the Taliban. Biden is allowing the world’s most dangerous terrorist groups to incubate in the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. And, now he is preparing to hand these thugs and murderers a king’s ransom just to make sure they have enough cash to carry out their sick attacks on the United States and its allies.

We are going to get hit. It’s just a matter of when.

