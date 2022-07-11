Joe Biden’s poll numbers are catastrophically bad. The economy is tanking. Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. Increasingly, they are having to choose between food and gas. Many may soon be unable to pay the rent. Immigration is out of control. Afghanistan is lost. China is threatening Taiwan. Europe is in flames.

Any Democratic politician in normal times would be sounding the alarm. Were Bill Clinton in office the wise old strategists of the Democratic Party would be counseling changes in policy, even if only symbolic, and predicting a bloodletting in the coming midterms. No political party in history has ever stumbled into elections in this kind of environment and not been destroyed.

Yet, Biden has not changed course. He has in fact doubled down on his disastrous policies. Only recently, as gas prices surged, he placed yet more restrictions on domestic oil production and sold millions of barrels of crude from our strategic petroleum reserve to Communist China.

Does he not care about his political survival or is he simply planning on winning by means outside the normal electoral process?

We have already seen multiple political opponents of the Biden regime targeted by the White House and the Attorney General. Now the Gateway Pundit is predicting that the Democrats may intend to arrest former President Trump in October prior to the fall elections. Sources talking to AND Magazine have reported they are hearing the same thing from inside the January 6tth committee and that thousands of other Americans who were in D.C. on January 6, 2021, will be arrested as well.

As mad as the idea of arresting Trump may seem there is considerable evidence that Merrick Garland, head of Biden’s office of political intimidation, is devoting serious effort to making the case to support such an arrest. That appears to rest on demonstrating that Trump was somehow engineering an effort to overturn a legal election and have himself installed illegally as President.

The key to making this case from the Democratic perspective is “flipping” a lawyer named John Eastman. Eastman provided legal advice to Trump after the election and insisted that alternate slates of electors should be sent to Washington to vote Trump into office. These electors were selected upon the express provision that they would not take action of any kind unless and until the existing slates of electors from each state had been legally disqualified.

Never mind. Legal niceties are irrelevant. What Eastman was doing was providing legal guidance on how to make a constitutional challenge to the results of a disputed election. That should not be controversial.

But, these are not normal times. We are not really talking about legalities. We are talking about using the legal system of the United States and our law enforcement agencies to crush political opponents and keep a corrupt, dictatorial regime in power.

AND Magazine has confirmed independently that individuals in Pennsylvania who were named as alternate electors are being investigated by the Department of Justice. These individuals are securing counsel in the expectation that they will be arrested and charged – presumably with sedition.

Only two weeks ago the FBI raided the home of former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, Trump’s pick to head DOJ in the final days of his administration. Clark is another figure who was providing counsel to President Trump regarding how to dispute the results of the 2020 election. The obvious point of the raid was to attempt to gather evidence that would allow for the building of a case against Trump himself.

Talking about the early morning assault on his home later, Clark called the FBI action “highly politicized” and noted that there had been other similar raids recently around the country.

In 2016 Donald Trump emerged as a challenger to the existing political order in Washington, D.C. He threatened to destroy the clubby, uni-party atmosphere and bring a true America-first, populist government to power. The oligarchs and elitists united to stop him from taking office.

They failed.

Immediately, they shifted gears. They moved on to delegitimizing Trump’s administration and trying to remove him from office. They failed at that too although they did succeed in preventing Trump from achieving much of his agenda.

Now, these same powerful interests fear the second coming of a Trump administration. They live in fear that the people will return Trump to power or vote for another MAGA leader like DeSantis. They cannot contemplate allowing this to happen. They will do anything they have to in order to prevent it.

We have already seen laws broken, lives destroyed and our criminal justice and intelligence agencies weaponized against the regime’s political opponents. We may see much, much more in the near future. We may see a former President arrested. We may see his followers jailed. Our most sacred norms and institutions don’t matter anymore. All that matters is that the people who own Joe Biden remain in control.

We may be about to see a coup. A real one this time.

