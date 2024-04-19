The Biden administration’s policy toward Iran and Islamic extremist organizations is regularly described in conservative circles as “weak-kneed,” “naïve,” “feckless” and the like. The suggestion is that this White House is filled with men and women who are not up to the challenge of confronting our nation’s enemies.

This is wrong. It is far too generous in fact. It misses the critical essential truth.

The Biden administration is not attempting to stand up to Iran and its minions and failing. It is, in fact, composed of people who side with the ayatollahs. To put this in old Western terms, for Biden and his advisors we are the bad guys. It is the Iranians and their radical Islamic associates who are wearing the white hats and deserve our support.

Consider Maher Bitar. Maher is the Senior Director for Intelligence at the National Security Council. In that role, he coordinates intelligence between the White House and the Intelligence Community. He has access to all of the intelligence we collect worldwide -including sources and methods - and decides who inside the administration sees what. The person in this job is supposed to be an intelligence professional. Instead, in this case, it was given to a radical Palestinian with a long history of anti-Israeli activism and close association with known terrorist groups.

Bitar was one of the executive board members of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). As we have reported recently this organization is behind most of the recent street protests against Israel in our cities coast to coast. That includes the actions that closed the Golden Gate and Brooklyn bridges and blocked access to multiple major airports. The group has a long history of supporting terrorist groups like Hamas.

Students for Justice in Palestine was spun off of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), an organization whose leaders were former members of Palestinian and Islamist terror organizations.

Maher Bitar later went to work for UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. That organization is supposed to be providing education for Palestinian children in Gaza. Instead, it has a long history of involvement with and support for Hamas. Educational materials provided by UNRWA praise jihad and terrorism. At least a dozen members of UNRWA are reported to have been directly involved in the attacks on Israel in October. A major Hamas communications center was later found in a tunnel directly underneath an UNRWA facility.

Robert Malley, President Biden’s special envoy to Iran, had this to say when Maher was appointed to his current position: “Can’t think of a better choice than Maher. The most professional, principled, dedicated public servant I’ve had the honor to work with, a wonderful colleague, and a dear friend.” Malley is now on administrative leave from his position and has had his security clearance suspended. It appears he was passing classified information to the Iranians.

Journalist Caroline Glick described Maher this way. “Mahar supports Palestinian terrorism and he is the Director for Intelligence in the National Security Council.” Worse yet, “Bitar prepares the president’s daily intelligence briefings….You can go to Bitar [with anti-Israel propaganda] and it goes directly to Biden’s bloodstream through the daily intelligence briefing that is presented to Biden by (or prepared by) Maher Bitar and then presented by Jake Sullivan. That’s how it works… The senior director is the node to which all intelligence from all agencies flows. He decides what to share with the President. And in the name of the President, he determines priorities for intelligence operations and collection.”

You should also understand that Maher is not some outsider inside the Biden administration. He served as general counsel for House Intelligence Committee Democrats when they were attempting to impeach Trump in 2017. He served during the Obama administration. He is close with Jake Sullivan, Susan Rice, and the like.

Adam Schiff, who dedicated himself to attempting to depose Trump as President had this to say when Maher was appointed to his current position. “I am thrilled to see him in his new post, though we will certainly miss him on the committee,” Schiff told POLITICO. Schiff described Bitar as a “superb choice” for the role, adding that he has an “extraordinary” breadth of talent and expertise when it comes to the intelligence community and understands the challenges it faces after being “battered” by Trump for four years. “I can’t think of anyone more suited to the role than Maher,” Schiff said.

Maher is not an outlier in the Biden White House nor is he relegated to some obscure position. He is in a position of immense power, amongst friends and allies and able to exert huge influence over American foreign policy. He hates Israel. He is a friend of people who murder indiscriminately and use rape as a weapon of war.

Want to know why our policy now favors terrorists? Maybe this is the reason.

