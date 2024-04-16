Yesterday pro-Palestinian protesters staged actions across the nation. They closed access to airports. They blocked the Golden Gate Bridge. They closed the Brooklyn Bridge. They marched through downtown Manhattan.

For most Americans, these actions came out of nowhere. The mass market legacy media gave no real warning of what was about to happen and provided no useful context as the events occurred. To the extent anyone wants to comment on these well-coordinated nationwide actions it is to suggest that they are genuine, spontaneous outpourings of emotion provoked by Israeli aggression and “genocide”.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Let’s zero in on the action in New York City, who was behind it, and what that means.

At the heart of the protests in New York was a group called Within Our Lifetime (WOL). That term is a reference to the hope that Israel ceases to exist within the lifetimes of the group’s members.

WOL is the local New York branch of a nationwide group called the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). SJP has been organizing anti-Israel activities for years and also assaults, intimidates, and harasses Jews on college campuses.

The SJP has been linked to terror groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Marxist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The SJP is also connected to the American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), an organization amongst whose leaders were former Islamic terrorists. AMP was founded in 2005 by the former leaders of three organizations; Kindhearts, the Islamic Association for Palestine, and the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. All of these organizations have been identified by the United States government as financing Hamas.

“Many SJP chapters have expressed support for Palestinian terrorists. Some SJP groups have invited convicted terrorists to address them. For example, Khader Adnan Mohammed Musa is a spokesperson for Islamic Jihad, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, and has been a featured guest at SJP events. Adnan has incited terrorism and murder, especially in the form of suicide bombings targeting civilians.”

“SJP chapters have also expressed public support for the Hamas terror group on social media. A Facebook post “In solidarity with the innocent Palestinian prisoners” by the University of Alabama Birmingham’s SJP chapter named three terrorists as “innocent” hunger-striking prisoners. One terrorist, Abdullah al-Barghouti, is currently serving 67 consecutive life sentences in Israel after pleading guilty to bomb-making for Hamas in 2004. Bombs assembled by al-Barghouti killed 66 people and injured 500 others. Two members of Islamic Jihad were also named in the post.”

“NYC SJP has been the most outspoken among North American SJP chapters in its support of Palestinian terror organizations, particularly the PFLP. NYC SJP comprises students from across New York City, with a large proportion of Palestinian-American members enrolled in the CUNY system. On social media, NYC SJP has demonstrated support for and communicated directly with the PFLP student arm, the Progressive Student Labor Front (PSLF).”

“NYC SJP has also posted a number of links directly to the PFLP official website on its Facebook page. In March 2017, NYC SJP tweeted a video that highlights the stories of female “Palestinian martyrs,” who are commonly referred to as “terrorists” in the West.”

One of the spokeswomen for WOL is a lady named Fatima Muhammed. She speaks regularly at rallies for WOL in the New York area. Fatima has for years posted hate-filled attacks against Israel and the United States online.

On May 8, 2021, Fatima tweeted: “Terms like left-wing Israeli just make me laugh. May Allah curse them all, oh God.” Later on the same thread, she tweeted “May every Zionist burn in the hottest pit of hell.”

On May 16, 2021, Fatima retweeted a post that said “We will make it socially unacceptable AND unbearable for anyone to be a Zionist regardless of what their religion is: Muslim, Jewish or Christian.”

On June 16, 2021, Fatima retweeted a tweet that said: “‘Second nakba is coming’ yea the Israeli nakba when y’all leave to Brooklyn.” The “nakba” is a reference to driving all Jews from Palestine.

In May 2022, Fatima called on Instagram for the “fall of Zionism and the destruction of Israel.”

Her record of such online posts and public comments is almost endless. Here are a few more representative quotes to give you a flavor:

“Israel is the largest terrorist organization in this entire region and it’s sponsored with blank checks every year by the largest terrorist organization in the world.” (The United States is according to Fatima the largest terrorist organization in the world, just so we are clear.)

“May Allah destroy Israel.”



“Constantly praying on the downfall of France and Israel.”



“Zionist think they’re doing something when they call me a Israel hater like … yeah buddy it’s not just hate - I don’t believe Israel should exist at all.”

“Here is your daily reminder that a world without Israel existed and a future without it will too.”



“... I pray upon the death of the USA on a public platform but yolo [you only live once] I guess.”

“Having an American flag in your bio/location is adjacent to having the Israeli to me you are all terrorists to me.”

“Glory to the martyrs...Glory to the resistance…”

One of the co-founders of WOL in New York is another Palestinian woman named Nerdeen Kiswani. Like Fatima, Nerdeen is not subtle in her public statements. She calls publicly for violence against Israel and what she calls Zionists. She advocates for the complete eradication of Israel, including for Israel to be “wiped off the map”.

Kiswani has on many occasions expressed support for attacks by Palestinian terror groups. She calls Hamas terrorists “freedom fighters”. When Palestinian terrorists are killed she declares herself to be in “mourning”.

In short, the actions that occurred yesterday were organized by individuals who are effectively members of Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist organizations themselves. This was not a spontaneous outpouring of emotion and a demand for peace. It was a calculated political action designed to provide support for a group that murders in cold blood and uses rape as a weapon of war.

This occurred on the streets of the United States of America. The response by law enforcement was in most places tepid. There was no discernable reaction from the Biden administration, which is after all fully engaged in trying to keep the Israelis from responding to a missile and drone attack from Iran.

Hamas is marching in your streets. No, the Biden administration will not do anything.