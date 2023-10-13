In 1969 radical groups opposing the Vietnam War called for Americans to bring the war home. It was an explicit call for Americans to act in solidarity with North Vietnam and the Viet Cong and begin attacks inside the United States. Fifty years later we are seeing the same thing happen again, this time in solidarity with Hamas, an Islamic terrorist group that murders children, slaughters civilians, and calls for the death of anyone not buying into their mad, 6th-century view of Islam.

We have watched for years as increasingly radical, anti-American ideology has infiltrated our universities, our schools, and even our military. We have abandoned control of our borders and welcomed vast numbers of individuals who believe we are the enemy and they are justified in hating us even as they demand we support them. We have tolerated the destruction of our cities and the demonization of law enforcement.

The bill is coming due.

All across the nation radical leftist groups, typically the same ones that burned our cities in 2020, are marching in solidarity with Hamas and branding the United States an enemy as well. They are not simply protesting. They are calling explicitly for violence and destruction.

https://www.memri.org/tv/fmr-hamas-leader-calls-muslims-world-join-battle-palestine

D.C. protest

UW protest

UNC protest

At the heart of the growing “protest” movement is a group called the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). SJP has been organizing anti-Israel activities for years and also assaults, intimidates, and harasses Jews on college campuses.

The SJP has been linked to terror groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Marxist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The SJP is also connected to the American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), an organization amongst whose leaders were former Islamic terrorists. AMP was founded in 2005 by the former leaders of three organizations; Kindhearts, the Islamic Association for Palestine, and the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. All of these organizations have been identified by the United States government as financing Hamas.

“Many SJP chapters have expressed support for Palestinian terrorists. Some SJP groups have invited convicted terrorists to address them. For example, Khader Adnan Mohammed Musa is a spokesperson for Islamic Jihad, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, and has been a featured guest at SJP events. Adnan has incited terrorism and murder, especially in the form of suicide bombings targeting civilians.” “SJP chapters have also expressed public support for the Hamas terror group on social media. A Facebook post “In solidarity with the innocent Palestinian prisoners” by the University of Alabama Birmingham’s SJP chapter named three terrorists as “innocent” hunger-striking prisoners. One terrorist, Abdullah al-Barghouti, is currently serving 67 consecutive life sentences in Israel after pleading guilty to bomb-making for Hamas in 2004. Bombs assembled by al-Barghouti killed 66 people and injured 500 others. Two members of Islamic Jihad were also named in the post.” “NYC SJP has been the most outspoken among North American SJP chapters in its support of Palestinian terror organizations, particularly the PFLP. NYC SJP comprises students from across New York City, with a large proportion of Palestinian-American members enrolled in the CUNY system. On social media, NYC SJP has demonstrated support for and communicated directly with the PFLP student arm, the Progressive Student Labor Front (PSLF).” “NYC SJP has also posted a number of links directly to the PFLP official website on its Facebook page. In March 2017, NYC SJP tweeted a video that highlights the stories of female “Palestinian martyrs,” who are commonly referred to as “terrorists” in the West.” ANDmagazine.substack.com

Within Our Lifetimes, a New York affiliate of SJP, has published a toolkit for use in organizing upcoming actions in the United States. It begins with this preamble.

“In recent days, the Palestinian people have launched an operation dubbed ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ that has shaken the foundations of the zionist state and inspired the world that liberation is possible and its hour is near. In retaliation, the enemy has pledged to “flatten” Gaza and extinguish the hopes that the resistance lit in the Palestinian people. Only days after the operation began, thousands of Palestinians have been murdered, including hundreds of children in a vicious bombing campaign. In the coming days, it is widely expected that the enemy will launch its first ground operation in Gaza since 2014. It is more important than ever that Palestinian formations and our allies in the United States and elsewhere are fully prepared for the days to come.” WithinOurLifetimes

The toolkit also includes nifty chants for the faithful to utilize when organizing. Here are some representative examples that seem to say quite a bit about how the group views the role of the United States in this conflict.

We will free Palestine!

Within our lifetime! There is only one solution!

Intifada revolution! ‏باب الأقصى من حديد ما بيفتحها الا الشهيد

Bab Al-Aqsa min Hadeed, ma byiftaha illa alshaheed

(The door of Al-Aqsa is made of iron, only a martyr can open it) From New York to Gaza!

Globalize the intifada! Stop the U.S. war machine!

From Palestine to the Philippines! Occupation is a crime!

From New York to Palestine!

In response to the rising threat level law enforcement organizations all across the country have gone on alert. The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) and the Senate Sergeant at Arms (SAA) announced an enhanced security plan ahead of anticipated “Day of Rage” protests supporting the terrorist group Hamas. In an announcement, the USCP said they would begin enhanced operations Friday.

Local and federal law enforcement agencies across the U.S. are stepping up patrols of Jewish houses of worship, Jewish-owned businesses, and Israeli diplomatic buildings. In New York and Los Angeles, all police officers have been directed to show up for work in uniform. The New York Police Department canceled all training for officers Thursday. In Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Secret Service, and others are stepping up their monitoring and adding more officers around the Israeli Embassy and other areas they think might be vulnerable.

Perhaps all this was completely predictable. When your President gives billions to the ayatollahs who are murdering women for the crime of not covering their hair that ought to tell you something. When the President’s special envoy to Iran thinks Hamas is admirable and has his security clearance suspended for giving classified information to Iran, you should probably understand that the nation has lost its way.

Today is the day of rage. It is likely the first of many. The enemies of America are bringing the war home to us all.

