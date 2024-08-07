Tim Walz is the Governor of Minnesota. He is also Kamala Harris’s choice to be Vice-President. This is a man who Harris believes we should trust with the responsibility to lead and defend our nation should she be elected and then for any reason incapacitated. It seems relevant, therefore, to see what Walz did as Governor in a moment of crisis in 2020.

In the summer of 2020, Black Lives Matter extremists rioted in Minneapolis. For four nights they burned the city. Walz sat and watched as they did so. He stepped in only when in effect there was nothing left to loot.

George Floyd died at 9:25 pm on Monday, May 25, 2020. Almost immediately tensions began to build.

“During the afternoon, hundreds of protesters blocked traffic at the intersection of 38th and Chicago Avenue South, near the Cup Foods store that called in the original police complaint against George Floyd. By that evening, the crowd of protesters, now numbered in the thousands, marched to the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct station at Minnehaha Avenue South and Lake Street East. It began peacefully, but as the evening wore on, some protesters tore down fences, smashed windows, attacked squad cars, and threw water bottles at officers. After police responded with rubber bullets and tear gas and rain began to fall, demonstrators eventually fell back.” AmericanExperiment.org

Governor Walz did nothing to support Minneapolis law enforcement. On Wednesday things continued to escalate.

“The protest continued through the day, again starting at 38th and Chicago Avenue South and moving on to the Third Precinct. There, the crowd became more violent. Bottles and rocks rained down on the Third Precinct building. Around 6:00 p.m., officers used rubber bullets, tear gas, and flash-bang rounds to disperse the rioters, but the violence simply escalated. Somebody set fire to the AutoZone on East Lake Street, and a crowd of at least 100 people started looting a nearby Target store. Video circulated of looters punching a woman in a wheelchair. A pawnshop owner shot and killed a man who he allegedly thought was burglarizing his business. The violence continued throughout the night. Rioters ignited fires and looted stores all the way to Uptown. Arsonists set at least 30 fires along the way, including a towering blaze that gutted a six-story affordable housing apartment building still under construction.” AmericanExperiment.org

Wednesday night Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo called Minneapolis Mayor Frey to say that the Target store near the police station was being looted and that he needed the National Guard. Frey immediately called Walz and asked him to send in the National Guard.

Walz said he would consider the request.

Arradondo followed up on Frey’s request by contacting the state himself and stressing the urgency of the situation. Arradondo made clear that Minneapolis was overwhelmed. He asked for 600 National Guard soldiers. None were sent.

By Thursday Minneapolis was engulfed in smoke. Mayor Frey made another request for the National Guard. No help was sent. Walz continued to dither. His office informed Minneapolis that he needed more information in order to make a decision regarding the requests for help.

Walz finally activated the National Guard on the afternoon of May 28th. By that time police had been forced to evacuate the Third Precinct and run for their lives. When the National Guard finally made its way to the precinct the building had been burning for hours.

As Minneapolis burned Walz’s wife could smell the fires at their home. In an interview, she noted that she made a point of keeping the windows open so she could smell the smoke because it was “such a touchstone” moment.

Meanwhile, Walz’s daughter was leaking information about the eventual National Guard deployment to Black Lives Matter (BLM). In a string of social media posts, she kept BLM advised of the status of National Guard deployments - apparently based on information she was getting directly from her father.

While Mrs. Walz was enjoying the smell of smoke wafting in her windows and her daughter was keeping BLM up to date on the National Guard, and Governor Walz was dithering, Minneapolis burned. At least 1500 buildings were damaged. Five hundred million dollars worth of damage was caused. Many of the businesses destroyed have never reopened.

In the aftermath of this disaster Walz, true to form, pointed the finger at Mayor Frey saying any delay in sending in the National Guard was due to the city’s failure to provide the necessary information regarding the severity of the situation on the ground. What information that would be remains unclear. The entire nation was watching Minneapolis burn, but apparently Walz wants us to believe he hadn’t yet gotten the memo.

Walz wants the nation to view him as some sort of common-sense MidWestern moderate. He is anything but. He is cut from the same cloth as the ideologues in D.C. who are busy right now destroying our nation from within. He understood what was happening in Minneapolis, and the truth is his sympathies were with those doing the burning not the law-abiding citizens being victimized. Like his wife, he considered the smell of fires destroying a great city momentous and something to be savored.

Walz stood by and let Minneapolis burn. Imagine what he will do to the country.