The Army’s 101st Airborne Division is in Romania near the border with Ukraine. The troops deployed are involved in exercises in preparation for the possibility of being directed to cross into Ukraine and join the fighting there. In other words, Joe Biden appears poised to start World War III anytime he wants.

Brigadier General John Lubas, the division’s deputy commander said recently, this is "not a training deployment" but rather a "combat deployment" and that his troops "need to be ready to fight tonight, depending on how the situation escalates across the border."

Col. Edwin Matthaidess, commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 101st, told CBS News his troops are the closest U.S. unit to the fighting in Ukraine. "It keeps us on our toes," he said. I would imagine so. His soldiers are three miles from the Ukrainian border.

"It's not just about defending NATO territory," Charlie D'Agata, senior foreign correspondent for CBS News, said in one recent report. "If the fight escalates, and NATO partners are under threat, they're fully prepared to cross over into Ukrainian territory if ordered to do so."

Did I miss something?

The Constitution of the United States is pretty specific about the powers of Congress when it comes to war, the military, and preparations for conflict. It says explicitly Congress shall have the power:

“To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water; To raise and support Armies, but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years; To provide and maintain a Navy; To make Rules for the Government and Regulation of the land and naval Forces; To provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions; To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia, and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the Service of the United States, reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress.” Article 1, U.S. Constitution

Congress, composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate has the power to declare war and raise armies and do all the other things associated with waging war. The President acts as the Commander in Chief when, and if, Congress votes to begin a conflict. On what basis then does Joe Biden believe that he has the authority to commit American forces to a war with Russia? On what basis does an empty suit of a man, gravely compromised by Communist China and rapidly losing his faculties suddenly enjoy the authority to plunge this nation into a conflict that could lead to a nuclear exchange and an almost unimaginable number of deaths?

One might also ask on what basis the military commanders on the ground in Romania right now believe that they are authorized to take their soldiers into an undeclared, clearly unconstitutional conflict. They all swore an oath. That oath was to the Constitution. It was not to Joe Biden.

The men and women in our armed forces serve the American people. They are not Roman legionnaires pledging their lives to an emperor or a contender for the throne. They are American citizens not the hirelings of an illegitimate President.

The situation in Ukraine is escalating rapidly out of control. Putin is losing and increasingly desperate. The Russians have now begun to accuse the Ukrainians of planning to detonate a dirty bomb. A dirty bomb is a radiological dispersal device. A conventional explosive is used to disperse highly dangerous radioactive material over a wide area. There is no nuclear explosion, but the consequences can be very deadly and large areas can be contaminated and rendered uninhabitable.

What exactly Putin’s motive is for making this accusation is unclear, but whatever it is it cannot be good. In all likelihood, one way or the other, it is intended to establish the justification for a follow-on Russian attack, quite possibly with tactical nuclear weapons. In the current climate, any such action might well lead almost immediately to an exchange of strategic nuclear weapons between NATO and Russia.

And, if the United States and its allies are firing nuclear weapons at targets inside Russia, you can bet your last dollar that there will be Russian strategic nuclear weapons fired at the United States.

We have allowed a conflict between Russia and Ukraine on the Eurasian steppe to spiral out of control. Instead of working to bring the war to end and restore stability, we have relished the opportunity to bleed the Russians and stoke the profits of our defense contractors. We need to change course immediately before it is too late.

Joe Biden has troops on the ground in Europe, and they are poised to enter this war directly. The whole nation should be terrified. All indications are Joe is getting ready to start World War III

