San Diego is the epicenter of the border crisis. Illegal immigrants from all over the world are flooding across the border here, being processed quickly and then literally dumped on the streets of San Diego without any provision for housing being made. It has been clear for some time that many of these individuals were ending up in city homeless shelters. As we have previously reported it has also been well established for some time that a large percentage of these people were coming from countries where tuberculosis is endemic.

We are now seeing the result. Outbreaks of tuberculosis have been reported in at least two city shelters. While local health authorities are aware of the problem, there is no indication that the Biden administration intends to modify its border policies as a result. Individuals infected with tuberculosis may not demonstrate symptoms for some time after exposure, so they may move out of San Diego into other parts of the country before they are diagnosed with the disease.

Tuberculosis is highly contagious. It can be spread through the air. One-third of the people on the planet are infected with tuberculosis. If untreated, fifty percent of infected people will die.