College campuses across the country have been seized by Hamas front organizations whose express agenda is to bring jihad to America. The Chinese are running a cyber campaign that has hacked into our critical infrastructure with the goal of staging a surprise attack by 2027 as part of a move by Beijing on Taiwan. And, at the border, narco-terrorist organizations are now in control. That’s every bit as grave a threat as the others.

It gets easy to gloss over what is happening at the border. It becomes background noise. The true implications get lost. Let’s take a moment and focus on one period of time and one area.

The San Diego sector of the border is seeing a massive surge of illegals. Many of them are Chinese military-age males. They are not coming in small groups finding their own way. They are being moved on an industrial scale by massive criminal organizations that operate largely with impunity on our soil. The number of Chinese crossing the border illegally in this sector is now up 500% from last year. In fact, more than twice as many Chinese have crossed in the San Diego sector so far this year than did in all of last year.

The pace of the invasion is not decreasing. It is increasing.

Chinese illegals arrive in large groups guided by smugglers. Those smugglers then cut holes in the border wall and move the illegals onto U.S. soil. The smugglers, all part of drug cartels, wear black masks and standard uniforms and operate with military-style precision. The border wall has been physically breached thousands of times by these teams.

Increasingly, the Chinese fly into Tijuana airport where they meet up with the smuggling teams. Illegals pay as much as $60,000 apiece for movement across the border. In many cases they are provided with false identity documents including driver’s licenses and gift cards preloaded with cash.

These are not desperate penniless former factory workers seeking a better life. These are people with resources. They are also people that somehow made it out of a Communist totalitarian police state without interference or interception.

Maybe you think that in the face of this kind of massive breach of our national sovereignty, the federal government might put in place some serious measures to find out who all these people are especially since the bulk of them are fighting-age males. You would of course be wrong.

The Biden administration has in fact watered down vetting. Illegals are asked a grand total of five questions when interviewed. The questions are standard. They never change. Everyone knows what they are. This is the equivalent of giving out the answers to the test in advance.

The Daily Caller recently quoted a former CBP deputy patrol agent in charge who concluded that “This scaling back of the interview process fast-tracked the releasing of Chinese illegal immigrants into the U.S. while making it more difficult for CBP agents to identify national security threats.” In fact, under the new policy, the processing of Chinese illegals is completed in as little as 15 minutes.

Where do all those illegals moving through the San Diego Sector go after they are “processed?” They are dumped on the streets of San Diego, at least 130,000 to date.

The illegals are not just coming through the border wall. They are also coming in by boat. Three or four smuggling boats wash up on San Diego beaches every week.

One local San Diego official described the situation this way recently. "San Diego is the epicenter for illegal immigration, with nearly 1,000 people a day dropped on the streets… With federal tax dollars, the County's mission will be to put as many migrants on planes, trains, and automobiles as quickly as possible to other parts of the country. Sorry, America, this is what we have become, and soon, they'll be coming to your town."

No rational person contends that every Chinese national that arrives here is an enemy agent. No doubt the bulk of them are here for personal reasons even if they do not qualify as refugees under any rational definition. Still, when organized criminal networks can move tens of thousands of individuals under false identities into the interior of the country that seems like a problem. When the FBI Director is ringing the alarm bell and signaling the Chinese intend to stage a massive cyber attack on our infrastructure sometime in the near future, and radical Islamic groups organize with impunity inside the United States, the idea of possible sabotage attacks right here starts to seem a lot less fantastic and a lot more believable.

Are the Chinese moving special operations teams onto our soil in preparation for an assault?

We don’t know, and we aren’t trying to find out.