In 2020 the corporate media conspired to conceal from Americans the reality of what the election of Joe Biden as President would mean for the country. It was not just that Biden was a senile old man who even in his prime was an empty suit. It was that the Biden family had for years been taking money from the enemies of this nation. He was compromised. He was bought.

We were making a man President who would act not on our behalf but on behalf of the people and nations that wish to destroy the United States of America.

We are paying the price for this crime now. What we are seeing are not isolated incidents of incompetence or poor decision-making. What we are seeing is malfeasance.

The impacts of the actions of the Biden administration are beginning to cascade. The disasters are feeding on one another. A perfect storm that may fundamentally change the balance of power on the planet is building.

We have seen the disaster in Kabul. We are watching Ukraine burn. China is eyeing Taiwan. Iran is about to once again be freed of all sanctions and set loose to burn the Middle East to the ground.

And now, right here at home with gas prices spiraling out of control, we are about to see something we never thought we would see in America – food shortages.

Key to the production of food are the inputs necessary to grow crops. You can’t feed the world without fertilizer, without fuel for farm equipment, and without land under cultivation. Everything that has happened since Biden sat down in the Oval Office has negatively impacted those inputs, driving up the cost of food production and curtailing the supply of key foodstuffs.

Global fertilizer prices have tripled under Biden. That doesn’t just mean that food costs will rise. It means in many places farmers will not be able to afford to buy fertilizer. They will grow crops without fertilizing them. The yield from those crops will be a fraction of what they would be if they were fertilized.

It is not simply that food will be a lot more expensive. It is that there will be less food.

Fertilizer costs are going to continue to rise. One of the key ingredients in fertilizer production is ammonia. Ammonia is largely produced from natural gas. Biden has curtailed American natural gas production. Russia has cut off exports of fertilizer as a consequence of the war in Ukraine.

Many farmers in the United States will be forced to change what crops they plant. They will likely switch from corn to soybeans for example, because soybeans use less fertilizer. That means corn prices will skyrocket as will the cost of all foods dependent on corn production.

These impacts are going to be felt in other countries as well. In fact, they are already being felt worldwide. Coffee production in Brazil is being impacted. In some cases, fertilizer is already simply not available. You have to put your name on a waiting list and then see if fertilizer comes in or not.

The result is obvious. Less coffee will be produced. You will feel the impact soon in the prices you pay for coffee at your supermarket.

In Africa, the fertilizer shortage is already so acute that food production is being dramatically impacted. Estimates are that the reduction in food production means that the continent will be short food for 100 million people. That means famine.

The United Nations is reporting that world food prices hit the highest level in history last month. Food has literally never been more expensive.

The latest shocks are coming on top of other impacts. Biden’s policies on oil and natural gas have driven up the cost of transportation and producing everything. COVID restrictions have led to backlogs in deliveries. Grocery stores were already having trouble stocking shelves even before we began to see limitations on the availability of fertilizer.

America is already witnessing inflation at an annual rate of 7.5%. Experts are predicting a rise to 10% in the near term. The last time inflation was that bad was in 1981. The average American family spends roughly $400 a month on food. Some estimates are that will soon be closer to $1000 a month.

Try finding room in your budget for that and gas at $7 a gallon, which some experts believe is just around the corner.

The war in Ukraine does not mean simply less fertilizer. It also means less wheat and other foodstuffs from Russia and Ukraine. That means shortages and even more inflation.

We are not talking about going to the supermarket and deciding to buy pork instead of steak for dinner tonight. We are talking about there being no pork or beef. We are talking about empty shelves that are not being restocked. We are talking about hunger.

During World War II people planted victory gardens to feed their families. You might want to find space to put in some crops. Joe has broken the economy too.

