Protesters in Chicago have shut down the roadway to O’Hare Airport. They are protesting U.S. support for Israel.

In San Francisco, the Golden Gate Bridge has also been closed by pro-Palestinian protesters.

At a recent event in a Teamsters facility protesters were taught how to chant “Death to Israel” in Farsi in preparation for disrupting the Democratic National Convention.

All of these events follow on demonstrations in multiple locations on U.S. soil at which protesters have chanted “Death to America.”

Nothing meaningful will be done in response to any of these events. All of this is happening in a country whose President has stated publicly that we will not respond to the recent mass missile and drone attack on Israel and will not support any Israeli response.

The world you knew no longer exists.