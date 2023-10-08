Israel is under attack. Forces from both Hamas and Hezbollah are involved. These are not terrorist attacks. This is war. The goal is to wipe Israel from the map.

This is happening because the Biden administration sides with Islamic extremists. The United States, which has guaranteed the existence of Israel since its inception, now stands with those whose express purpose is to wipe Israel from the map.

Hamas and Hezbollah are funded, trained, and equipped by Iran. Since Biden sat down in the Oval Office the United States has conducted secret negotiations aimed at signing a new Iran nuclear deal and clearing the way for a nuclear-armed Iran. The lead American in this effort, Robert Malley, had his security clearance suspended several months ago because he was “mishandling” classified information. The suspicion is he was passing secrets to Iran.

Ariane Tabatabai serves as the Chief of Staff for the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict (SOLIC). She is part of an Iran-backed influence network called the Iran Expert Initiative. Despite intense controversy, she remains in her position.

There are continuing reports of secret off-the-record visits by Iranian lobbyists from the Iran Expert Initiative to the White House. The purpose of these visits remains unknown.

Most ominously, the Biden administration recently handed Tehran $6 billion in exchange for hostages the Iranians had taken. Six billion dollars buys a lot of drones and explosives.

The scope of the attacks in Israel by Hamas is unprecedented. Thousands of rockets have been launched. Hamas ground forces have attacked a wide range of Israeli targets. At least 600 Israelis have been killed. Thousands have been wounded. Israel has mobilized its military and is preparing to invade the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas. Hamas has stated openly that the attacks that have taken place so far are only the beginning of a “long war.”

Hamas has also captured a large number of Israelis and dragged them back into Gaza as apparent hostages. Israel says at least 100 Israelis have been abducted in this manner. Video circulating online also purports to show Hamas fighters driving around with dead Israelis – desecrating their corpses and celebrating.

Hezbollah has begun mortar and rocket attacks on Israel from Southern Lebanon. Israel has retaliated with air strikes and artillery fire against a wide-range of targets. Hezbollah has called on its fighters to prepare to open a second front and declared that if Israel enters Gaza it will be crossing a “red line.”This is becoming a general war very quickly.

Iran’s position in all this is unambiguous. A spokesman for the Iranian government yesterday said, “We support the proud operation of the Al-Aqsa Flood. We support this operation, and we are sure that the resistance front also supports this issue.”

There are unconfirmed reports of the Afghan Taliban requesting safe passage across Iran and Iraq so their fighters can join the fighting on the side of Hamas. Previous reporting from Israel has shown that American weapons abandoned to the Taliban in Afghanistan are now in the hands of Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups. Hamas has announced officially that it has the support of Iran for its attack on Israel.

Hamas and Hezbollah are not the only terrorist groups funded, trained, and equipped by Iran. There is a wide range of heavily armed Shia militia in Iraq that are also Iranian surrogates. At least one of those groups has also now released a video pledging its support to Hamas in its war with Israel.

The initial American response to all this was to issue a statement calling for restraint on the part of the Israelis. That statement has apparently now been retracted and Biden claims we are fully supporting Israel. What value that empty statement has remains to be seen. While Joe was funneling $6 billion to Iran to arm Hamas and other terrorist groups he was also directing American arms and munitions prepositioned in Israel for just such a crisis to be shipped to Ukraine. What stockpiles if any remain is unclear.

Secretary of State Blinken went to great pains in an interview with CNN to stress that the United States had seen no evidence that Iran supported the attack by Hamas. Apparently, Hamas saying Iran supported the attack and Iran saying they supported the attack was insufficient for Blinken.

Blinken also stressed that none of the money Biden gave the Iranians had gone to support the attack by Hamas. How he knew that was never explained.

While Blinken and other administration officials were attempting to distance Iran from the attack on Israel, in Iran multiple officials were making it clear that Iran fully and unconditionally supported this massive terrorist operation.

Iranian state media stressed that Iranian officials were in direct and continuing contact with Hamas. Mohammad Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, congratulated Hamas on its "proud victory" and said he considered the "collapse" of Israel to be certain. Bagheri also called efforts to normalize relations between Israel and the countries of the region a "ridiculous show" and emphasized that such "desperate efforts" would not be able to delay the destruction of Israel.

Mohammad Baqer Zulqader, the secretary of the Expediency Council, stated that he considered the operation of Hamas "the starting point of the downfall" of Israel. Reza Muradsohraei, Minister of Education of the Islamic Republic, said: "There has been and will be support for Palestine from the Islamic Republic." Ali Shamkhani, the political adviser of the leader of the Islamic Republic, in a message on X social network, called the attacks of Hamas militants on Israel "decisive, unique and effective". In a statement, the Council of the Coalition of the Islamic Revolutionary Forces, headed by Gholam Ali Haddadadal, emphasized that the Islamic Republic "will not leave Palestine and the Palestinians alone" while supporting Hamas's attack on Israel. This statement also added: "This council kisses the hand and arm of the Palestinian mujahids." iranmtl.com

Israel is at war. It is fighting for its survival. The Biden administration is complicit in creating the conditions under which the enemies of Israel believe they can finally achieve their ultimate objective. This is the war to end Israel, and we are on the wrong side.

