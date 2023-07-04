Robert Malley is Joe Biden’s special envoy to Iran. Or at least he was. His current status is unclear. His security clearance has been pulled, and he is under investigation for “mishandling” of classified information.

You probably haven’t heard much about that. That’s because the Biden administration tried to conceal the fact, telling Congress for example that Malley was on sick leave.

After multiple inquiries, State Department Spokesperson Matt Miller said a few days ago in a statement that "Rob Malley is on leave and Abram Paley is serving as acting Special Envoy for Iran and leading the Department’s work in this area." Multiple sources have reported that the FBI is involved in the investigation. Individuals inside the State Department report that Malley is not coming to work and is performing no work-related functions.

Malley has been quoted as saying, "I have been informed that my security clearance is under review. I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave."

Biden appointed Malley to revive the JCPOA, popularly known as the Iran nuclear deal. Malley has been conducting a whole series of talks with the Iranians to this effect. The exact nature of those talks and what concessions the Biden administration may be making to the Iranians has been unclear. It has been reported multiple times, however, that the discussions include sanctions relief for Tehran. That would mean handing the ayatollahs billions in additional revenue to use for things like their nuclear weapons program.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee has now launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Malley’s loss of his clearance. Representative Michael McCaul of Texas sent a letter to the Department of State recently saying in part, "The Department’s failure to inform Congress of this matter demonstrates at best a lack of candor, and at worst represents deliberate and potentially unlawful misinformation." The situation, McCaul informed the State Department, raises "serious concerns both regarding Malley’s conduct and whether the State Department misled Congress and the American public."

Malley failed to appear to provide a briefing to Congress in May. When asked for an explanation at that time the State Department responded by saying that Malley was “on personal leave”.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R., Calif.), a Foreign Affairs Committee member, told the Washington Free Beacon recently that the Biden administration needed to "come clean exactly how long he was compromised and how long they hid this from Congress."

"Rob Malley represents the worst of Biden’s foreign policy failures," Issa said. "He counseled concessions to Iran, weakness to the Mullahs, and put America’s interest last."

Malley has been criticized for years for being too soft on Tehran and avoiding any contact with pro-democracy Iranian opposition groups. Even as Iran has been rocked by protests, Malley’s focus has remained on finding a way to reach an agreement with Iran that would lead to the removal of sanctions and the emboldening of the radical, anti-American regime in Tehran.

Malley was one of the architects of the original Iran nuclear deal. He was fired from a job with the Obama campaign after a series of meetings with Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group. After being “fired” Malley reportedly continued to handle back-channel communications between the Obama camp and Hamas.

In a video that surfaced last year, Malley had this to say about Hamas and Hezbollah.

“Hezbollah and Hamas, there is so much misinformation about them. I speak to them, and my colleagues speak to them. Now we may disagree with them, but they have their own rationality. That’s the one thing to understand: none of them are crazies. They may do things that we consider to belong to a different realm of rationality, but within their own system it’s often very logical.”

Both groups engage in suicide bombings and the widespread targeting of civilians. Apparently, Malley finds those actions rational.

Both groups are backed by the Iranian government.

Robert Malley is the son of Simon Malley, an adviser to PLO terrorist leader Yasser Arafat and the founder of a Communist party in Arafat’s native homeland of Egypt. Robert’s own son, Blaise Malley works for Trita Parsi. Parsi runs an outfit called NIAC, the National Iranian American Council. NIAC, lobbies openly for the ayatollahs in Tehran. It works on behalf of the Iranian government. Parsi has extensive contacts with senior Iranian officials and pushes overtly pro-Iranian propaganda in the nation’s capital.

Javid Qorbanoghli, a former Iran diplomat, told the Entekhab website in Tehran earlier today that U.S. envoy Robert Malley was sympathetic towards the regime’s wishes. Regarding Malley’s work with the nuclear negotiations, Qorbanoghli said that he “was on our side.”

It is perhaps not surprising that a President whose crime family has taken $31 million from the Communist Chinese would employ a man like Malley as his envoy to Tehran. And, yet, still, it is somehow breathtaking to face the fact that a man who apologizes for terrorists and is up to his eyeballs in contacts with a hostile foreign regime has been entrusted with preventing the mad mullahs in Tehran from getting the bomb. And, it leaves all of us wrestling with a very real question.

Is there anyone in this administration that is not playing for the other team?

