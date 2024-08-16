One of the hallmarks of the Biden/Harris administration has been its insistence on denying reality. We fled Afghanistan and left a security vacuum into which all the Islamic terrorist organizations on the planet flooded. The results will be catastrophic for the entire world. Joe and Kamala never speak of it and do nothing to stave off what is at this point the inevitable.

The Afghan Taliban are working hand in glove with their brethren in the Pakistani Taliban. An army of jihadists is being armed and trained and is already waging war inside Pakistan. The goal is to topple the Pakistani government in Islamabad. At stake is control of roughly 200 nuclear weapons and their delivery systems.

American intelligence turns a blind eye. The United Nations to its credit does not and continues to sound the alarm. The Afghan Taliban are providing their Pakistani brethren with weapons abandoned by the United States in Afghanistan and night vision devices. These weapons are being used extensively in attacks on Pakistani forces. The tide is turning against civilization and in favor of the barbarians.

The Pakistani Taliban are also receiving help from Al Qaida which is back in strength in Afghanistan. A network of training camps has been set up. Thousands of new fighters are being trained.

Al Qaida’s support does not stop at training. Al Qaida is now actively assisting the Pakistani Taliban in attacks inside Pakistan. Afghanistan has fallen, but the war is not over. It is, in fact, expanding.

Pakistani Taliban tactics have changed since Al Qaida began to provide assistance. There are an increasing number of high profile attacks on hard targets. We are not seeing simply raids on obscure outposts – the Pakistani Taliban are becoming more formidable and more inclined to stand toe to toe with the Pakistani Army.

The United Nations Monitoring Team watching this disaster unfold describes the Pakistani Taliban as “the largest terrorist group in Afghanistan, with an estimated strength of 6,000–6,500 fighters.”

The number of attacks by the Pakistani Taliban continues to grow every year. In 2021 they carried out 573 attacks. In 2023 that number was 1203. In the first six months of 2024 alone the Pakistani Taliban staged more than 800 attacks.

The prospect of a nuclear armed Pakistan falling to Islamic terrorists is terrifying enough. Unfortunately, though, Afghanistan is now home to a multitude of terrorist groups, and some of them have immediate plans to attack inside the United States. At the head of the list is the group commonly referred to as ISIS-K.

ISIS-K uses Afghanistan as a base, but its focus is on attacks in the West. It is composed largely of Central Asians and it taps into Central Asian communities outside Afghanistan to support its operations. It has already carried out attacks in Russia, and European nations continue to disrupt planned ISIS-K operations there. The United Nations Monitoring Team watching this threat says, “the number of plots disrupted or being tracked through the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Levant, Asia, Europe, and potentially as far as North America is striking.”

ISIS-K conducts extensive online recruiting operations. These focus on Tajik and Uzbek communities, encouraging “potential recruits to conduct attacks outside Afghanistan.” The group also relies heavily on “networks of facilitators between” Afghanistan and Turkey that are “capable of moving operatives from Central Asia and Afghanistan towards Europe to conduct external operations.”

The head of the United Nations counterterrorism office recently warned the world – again – of the growing danger of ISIS-K attacks in the West, that there is a risk of the Afghanistan-based Islamic State affiliate IS-Khorasan carrying out attacks abroad. Referring to Europe, he said. “The group is considered the greatest external terrorist threat to the continent.”

As if on cue, authorities in Austria recently announced that they had foiled an ISIS-K plot to stage a chemical weapons attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. The concert was cancelled and details of the plot are still being established.

Recent reporting shows that ISIS-K has been operating a human smuggling network moving individuals into the United States over the southern border. At least 400 people entered the country illegally via this methodology. Perhaps 150 of those have been arrested. We have no idea where the others are. We also have no idea how many other such networks are in operation without our knowledge.

It will only get worse. There has been no meaningful reaction by the United States government to any of this. Our intelligence collection capability in Afghanistan is virtually nil. We are conducting no significant operations to penetrate any of the terrorist organizatioins mentioned above. The focus of this administration is on pretending that none of this is happening.

That may seem a viable tactic to those individuals working overtime to put Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the White House. It will not prevent the inevitable. Joe and Kamala built a terror factory, and we are all going to pay the price.