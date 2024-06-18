Sayf Al-Adl is the leader of Al-Qaida. He is believed to be located in Iran. In a recent pamphlet, Sayf called on supporters all over the world to come to Afghanistan, to train and to engage in jihad worldwide.

Sayf has officially declared Afghanistan a safe haven for international jihadist terrorist groups.

Al-Qaida is back in force in Afghanistan. It operates training camps in 10 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. Al Qaida leader Hakim al Masri “is responsible for the training camps and conducting suicide bomber training for TTP,” or the Movement of the Taliban in Pakistan, an ally of al Qaeda and the Afghan Taliban. Al Qaida is stockpiling weaponry for use in future attacks. It is operating religious schools to indoctrinate a whole new generation of jihadists. It has an entire network of safehouses to facilitate the movement of operatives into and out of the country.

Al Qaida is not hiding and licking its wounds. It is preparing to unleash a whole new campaign of terrorist attacks worldwide.

One might be excused for thinking, therefore, that the Intelligence Community (IC) would be working overtime to recruit sources inside Al Qaida, penetrate its operations, and keep Americans safe in their beds at night.

The IC has bigger fish to fry. The IC is busy pushing the new ideology of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). The IC doesn’t have time to waste on ops. It is laser-focused on making sure its employees have gotten their minds right and joined the revolution.

It’s Pride Month. All over the vast Intelligence Community our “spies” are being invited to have the transgender flags painted on their nails, participate in a “Pride Ally Challenge,” and learn from a “non-binary,” “Filipinx” activist. All of this is now public thanks to an internal IC document obtained by The Daily Wire.

That document outlines nine different Pride Month activities held by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). It even details how intelligence officers can learn to crochet their very own Pride flags.

“For nail painting, we’ll have our pro team of FVEY artistes ready to decorate you ready for Pride Month, with the option of celebrating pride or trans flag colors,” the document reads before further encouraging intelligence agents to have their nails painted. “If you don’t normally paint your nails, or have never done so, all the better! We’ll do everything for you, and you might just love it. What better way to show your allyship to the community?”

“It just shows where this administration’s priorities continue to be, which is a virtue signal to the progressive Left, rather than staying focused on lethality, effective intelligence collection, and keeping America safe,” Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), a former Green Beret told The Daily Wire. “It’s just a total misplacement of priorities, and it comes from the top, and it comes from highly politicized political appointees, by political appointees that are pushing an agenda.”

That nail painting event, which took place on June 4, came just ahead of a talk from guest speaker AC Dumlao, who is described as a “transgender non-binary first-generation Filipinx-American activist and educator” and has a website called “Call Me They.”

“AC will lead a discussion focused on transgender, non-binary, and gender diverse identities,” as well as “where we are today with trans rights and ending discrimination,” the event description reads.

Dumlao has a particular focus on “educating” children about transgender issues. Dumlao has appeared on a YouTube channel aimed at preschoolers, called “Queer Kids Stuff,” to teach children about non-binary gender identity and that gender exists on a spectrum. Dumlao supports groups like the Manna-hatta Fund, which describes itself as “an invitation to all settlers and non-Native people who wish to acknowledge the legacy of theft and genocide that comprise the history of New York City and the United States.” The radical activist also recommends viewers support a group called the Red Canary Song an organization of “Asian and Migrant sex workers and massage workers, organizing transnationally.” The group states its work “is in the tradition of sex worker mutual aid.”

If you are unfortunate enough to be of only one gender and not gay, do not despair. You can still support the revolution by becoming an “ally.” The best way to do this is to write a blog post for the “Why I’m an Ally” series, which is run by the Pride Employee Resource Group. In your blog, you should confess your sins, profess your loyalty to the new dogma, and pledge to be part of the vanguard going forward.

But, wait there’s more.

There are panel discussions with “members of the transgender, non-binary, and gender expansive community across generations” discussing “their unique lived experiences.”

There’s ODNI’s “Pride Ally Challenge,” which takes intelligence officers on a “guided journey to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community and empower you to become a better, more well-informed ally.” That involves 20 different daily activities. You probably won’t have any time left over to focus on Al Qaida or how many Americans are about to die in terrorist attacks, but then all revolutions require sacrifice.

And, of course, there will be an “IC Pride Summit” at the end of the month.

Waltz again summed up the situation rather succinctly in his comments to The Daily Wire.

“I think it is a total misplacement of priorities from senior leaders all the way down the chain, and you overlay this with the amount of threats that we’re facing as a country from peer adversaries that are eclipsing us in hypersonics, in nuclear weapons, in space, in the size of their navy, in espionage…You’ve got the FBI director saying that we’re opening, they’re opening a new counter-espionage case against China every 12 hours, and they don’t have anywhere near the resources to deal with it.” “How about we get some meat eaters that are worried about putting bullets or bombs on foreheads of bad guys? Collecting intelligence, filling gaps, spying, conducting covert activities to keep America safe?”

Lest you think that this madness appears for one month and then goes away think again. The IC puts out a regular newsletter proscribing the new and approved groupthink. It focuses on things like making sure you are not using offensive language when talking about Islamic terrorists. A recent issue included an article from an individual who claimed that crossdressing made him a better officer. “I think my experiences as someone who crossdresses have sharpened the skills I use as an intelligence officer,” the official ODNI document reads.

The editor-in-chief of the ODNI newsletter celebrated recently that employee resource groups within the intelligence community “have been particularly successful in creating a new framework and language guidelines for how we talk about the People’s Republic of China.” NSA put out a special glossary including approved terms like “white fragility,” “transmisogyny,” “settler colonialism,” and even the gender-neutral pronouns of “ze” and “zir.”

It is tempting to laugh all this off as so nonsensical as to be unworthy of being taken seriously. Unfortunately, it is all very serious. Al-Qaida is only one of the many groups focused on destroying America. Over the years it has pursued and come dangerously close to acquiring nuclear weapons. It has successfully acquired at least rudimentary biological and chemical weapons capabilities. Those threats did not just go away. They were shut down by hard-nosed, competent operators who put themselves at serious personal risk.

The revolutionaries planning nail painting sessions and teaching you how to knit a pride flag don’t know any of that, and they do not care. They are busy destroying America. They may do it before Al Qaida has a chance to.